Tino killed 1 from Mandaue, officials cite early evacuation

Wreckage outside the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City as typhoon Tino thrashed Cebu on Nov. 4 | CDN Digital photo by Dennis Mangubat

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Only one fatality from Mandaue City was recorded as a result of typhoon Tino, but authorities recovered a total of 15 bodies in the area.

The fatality was identified as a female senior citizen from Barangay Tingub. Hers was the only death of a Mandaue resident due to the typhoon.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said a total of 15 bodies were recovered in Mandaue City following the floods triggered by the typhoon.

Of these, 13 were residents of Cebu City and one was from the nearby municipality of Liloan.

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“Mandaue had one fatality,” said Ybañez.

The victim, a senior citizen, had been reported missing after typhoon Tino brought heavy rains and winds to the area.

She lived near a river in Barangay Tingub.

Her body was discovered before the weekend.

Officials noted that one of the factors that contributed to the relatively low number of casualties in Mandaue City was the evacuation implemented prior to the typhoon’s landfall.

Authorities coordinated closely with barangay officials and local emergency teams to ensure that residents in high-risk areas were moved early to evacuation centers.

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