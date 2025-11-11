Naga Cebu rockfall displaces over 600, city to relocate 17 families

Responders inspect the site of landslide in Naga City, Cebu. | Photo courtesy of the City Government of Naga, Cebu.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 136 families, composed of 607 individuals, have been evacuated from Barangay Uling in Naga City, Cebu following a rockfall that injured four people and destroyed several houses on Monday afternoon, Nov. 10.

Seventeen families will not be allowed to return to their homes, said Mayor Valdemar Chiong of Naga City in an interview with dySS Super Radyo GMA on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The mayor made the decision after inspecting the site of the incident for continuing hazards.

He also ordered the barangay to identify a relocation site for the rockfall victims.

The city previously allocated funds to build 150 housing units for vulnerable persons. But the mayor said the money can fund relocation for those hit by the rockfall.

“Without this landslide, this would have benefited those who live in shanties. This was what I asked the barangays to prioritize. But due to this incident, we will have to prioritize [the relocation of rockfall survivors]. The other barangays will understand,” he said.

Evacuated, hospitalized

Pre-emptive evacuation in case of further landslides was carried out after the city’s disaster and environment offices assessed the terrain in Purok Caimito to be at risk of further rockfalls, the City Government of Naga, Cebu said in a statement.

Evacuees are now housed in three temporary shelters. Barangay Uling Covered Court has 59 families, Pope Francis Activity Center at San Roque Parish Church has 71, and the Enan Chiong Activity Center has six.

Five houses were reported totally damaged, while 17 households were directly affected in the incident.

READ: Landslide wrecks houses, hurts 6 in Naga Cebu

The city government said responders from the disaster office, fire bureau, and police worked with barangay personnel to secure the site and transport the displaced families to evacuation centers.

As of today, two of the four injured residents remain confined at Cebu South Medical Center. They were identified as 11-year-old Rica Mae Bariquit, who suffered a wound on her right groin and a fractured right femur, and 74-year-old Felipe Labapiz, who sustained a fracture on his left foot.

City officials said the affected area remains a “no-entry zone” as inspection and stability assessments continue.

The city’s social welfare and health offices are providing assistance to evacuees and monitoring their health.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP