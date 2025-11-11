Birhen sa Regla: Amid calamity, a simpler fiesta in Lapu-Lapu City

Our Lady of the Rule, patroness of Lapu-Lapu City | Photo from the Archdiocese of Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A state of calamity prevails in typhoon Tino’s wake over Lapu-Lapu City. But fiesta activities in honor of Nuestra Señora de la Regla (Our Lady of the Rule) on November 20 and 21 will proceed according to plan.

“As of now, nothing has been cancelled,” Mayor Cindi King-Chan told CDN Digital. “[We] praise the Lord and give thanks to Our Lady of the Rule”

City Tourism Office head Garry Lao, however, clarified that while this year’s fiesta celebration will continue, activities will not be as extravagant as last year’s.

“The fiesta celebration continues, but with utmost simplicity,” Lao said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

“For instance, for our Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu City (Pride of Lapu-Lapu City) fiesta, we have slashed the budget by a huge amount, by P3 million. From P11 million, we have trimmed the budget to P9 million,” he said, referring to the ritual parade and dance competition dedicated to the city and its patroness.

Events slated for the dates when typhoons Tino and Uwan visited the country had been scrapped, Lao said. This means that the city ended up saving money.

He added that Mayor King-Chan, upon assuming office, had instructed government employees to implement austerity measures.Lao said that even though the city suffered a calamity, this does not mean that everything has to grind to a halt.

“Should we stop the show? We have to define what a state of calamity means,” he said. “Yes, we went through a typhoon. But does it mean that services and activities should stop?”

A fluvial procession opens the Lapu-Lapu city festivities on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

Other processions will be organized by the community of the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Rule.

Meanwhile, aside from the the Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu, the city will also host the Tourism Night, Government’s Night, and Barangay’s Night.

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