In-campus classes set to resume in Mandaue

The central elementary school in Mandaue City, where face-to-face classes are set to continue after storms Tino and Uwan passed. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Face-to-face classes will resume across Mandaue City on Thursday, Nov. 13 after the decamping of schools that were used as evacuation centers during typhoon Tino.

However, seven schools — including those in Barangays Umapad, Paknaan, and Opao — will continue to temporarily shelter evacuees and in the meantime implement blended learning for students.

“The Department of Education (DEpEd) recommended the immediate return to face-to-face classes so students can resume their classroom activities and take their exams,” said City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on.

“But the seven identified schools will continue with blended learning while evacuees remain there.”

Malig-on and Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano met on Tuesday, Nov. 11 with city schools division superintendent Dr. Bianito Dagatan and his staff, as well as with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and City Social Welfare and Services to evaluate the situation.

In the meeting, they decided to begin moving evacuees from schools so that classes can resume.

Malig-on added the city will request the education department in Central Visayas to be flexible with the 15-day limit on using schools as evacuation centers.

While the period has not yet expired, the city anticipates that some evacuees will need to stay longer before returning home.

“The CSWS and DepEd will continue to coordinate and give feedback on the situation,” Malig-on said.

“We may request for an extension, but this is only for the schools currently housing evacuees. All other schools will return to face-to-face classes.”

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