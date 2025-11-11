Truck hits boy, 14, in Mandaue

Responders retrieve the body of the boy hit by a truck in Mandaue City on Nov. 11. | Photo from the Mandaue City Police Office

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 14-year-old boy was severely injured after he was struck by a wing van truck while walking along B. Suico St., Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City on Tuesday, Nov. 11 around 11 a.m.

The victim was identified as a grade 9 student, a resident of Sitio Train 2 in the same barangay.

Meanwhile, the truck driver was identified as Romelito Elustricimo Castillote, 48 years old, a resident of Barangay Tambongon, San Remigio town.

Based on the investigation of the Mandaue City Police Office, the victim was walking on the side of the road, accidentally fell onto the road and was struck by the wing van truck.

The victim sustained injuries and was immediately brought to Mandaue City District Hospital by responders for medical treatment.

As of this writing, the driver of the wing van truck was detained by the Mandaue police and will be face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injury.

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