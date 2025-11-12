Lone bettor bags P184M Super Lotto jackpot for November 11 draw

INQUIRER FILE

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A lone bettor has won the P184 million jackpot for the Super Lotto draw on Tuesday, November 11.

The lucky bettor picked the correct number combination of 4-25-20-14-12-05 for the Super Lotto draw.

READ: Lotto draw results, November 11, 2025

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) results of the November 11 draw, the lone winner bagged the P184,998,366.40 Super Lotto jackpot.

No one, however, won the P108 million 6/58 Ultra Lotto jackpot and the P75 million 6/42 Lotto jackpot also drawn on Tuesday.

READ: Ultralotto: 2 bettors share P50 million jackpot of October 19 draw

This was after no one guessed the correct winning number combination for the Ultra Lotto of 53-08-46-40-19-18 which has a jackpot of P108,810,101.40.

No bettor also picked the winning number combination for the 6/42 Lotto of 34-10-02-16-26-29 which has a jackpot of P75,610,006.60.

For tonight’s (November 12) draw, bettors will have a shot at the P115 million jackpot estimated by the PCSO for the 6/55 Grand Lotto, and the estimated P54 million jackpot of the 6/45 Megalotto.

READ: Naka-jackpot ng P97-M sa lotto may tip sa mga kapwa mananaya

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