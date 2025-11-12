Son: Enrile still alive, but he ‘may go anytime soon’

Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, in a sit-down interview with INQUIRER.net on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. — Photo by Ryan Leagogo

MANILA, Philippines — According to the family of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, he is still fighting for his life.

Columnist Ramon Tulfo said in a Facebook post where he cited Enrile’s son Jack that as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Enrile was still alive at an undisclosed hospital, but “his father may go anytime soon.”

According to Jack, official records list Enrile’s birthdate as Feb. 14, 1924, making him 101 years old. However, records retrieved from the Aglipayan Church in Cagayan show he was born on June 22, 1922, making him 103.

He was baptized into the Iglesia Filipina Independiente as Juanito Furagganan.

An Inquirer profile reported that he converted to Roman Catholicism at age 20.

READ: Estrada source: Enrile in ICU with pneumonia; ‘slim chances of surviving’

Senator Jinggoy Estrada earlier told his colleagues that Enrile was confined in the intensive care unit of a hospital due to pneumonia.

The senator’s source, however, said he has “slim chances of surviving.” /mcm

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