Ex-DPWH chief Bonoan leaves for United States

Former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan (File photo)

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has confirmed that former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan left the country on Tuesday.

In a Viber message, Dana Sandoval, BI spokesperson, said that the former DPWH chief left for the United States via Taiwan at 5:30 p.m. from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City.

READ: Dizon slams Cebu’s failed flood control after Tino: ‘Dapat may managot’

“We confirm that former Secretary Manny Bonoan departed this afternoon for the United States via Taiwan,” she said.

The BI official noted that since the former government official has been issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO), they have informed the Department of Justice (DOJ) about his flight.

“He is covered by an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) earlier issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ),” Sandoval said.

READ: Another ghost project: Former DPWH chief Bonoan probed anew

“Upon encounter, immigration officers immediately coordinated with the DOJ to verify if a hold departure order or warrant of arrest was in effect. The DOJ confirmed that none exists, hence he was cleared to depart,” she added.

Bonoan has been tagged in the alleged anomalous flood control projects of the department.

He resigned as DPWH chief in August amid the controversy. (PNA)

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