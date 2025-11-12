Ticket sold in Nueva Ecija wins P184.9-M SuperLotto jackpot

(Photo courtesy of PCSO)

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor from Nueva Ecija bagged the PHP184.9million jackpot in Tuesday’s SuperLotto 6/49 draw.

In an advisory on Wednesday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner from Santo Domingo, Nueva Ecija, correctly guessed the winning combination of 04-25-20-14-12-05.

READ: Lone bettor bags P184M Super Lotto jackpot for November 11 draw

The winners have one year to claim the PHP 184,998,366.40 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City, subject to a 20-percent tax.

Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

READ: Naka-jackpot ng P97-M sa lotto may tip sa mga kapwa mananaya

Meanwhile, 103 others won PHP50,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 3,928 bettors will get PHP1,200 each for four correct digits; and 50.020 will settle for PHP50 each for three correct digits.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)

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