Council seeks waiver of penalties, surcharges for businesses hit by Tino

Rescue teams from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) responded to emergencies in Villa del Rio, Barangay Bacayan, following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino (KALMAEGI). Heavy winds and flooding have prompted ongoing search and rescue operations as the community seeks aid. | Cebu City News/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Businesses reeling from the devastation of Typhoon Tino may soon receive much-needed financial relief.

This comes after the Cebu City Council approved a resolution urging City Hall to waive penalties and surcharges on the renewal and processing of business permits within the areas affected by the typhoon.

However, this waiver is contingent upon approval by Mayor Nestor Archival.

Typhoon Tino death toll hits 232; 112 missing, 532 injured – NDRRMC

How it will be done

The resolution, authored by Councilor Jun Alcover and approved during the regular session on Tuesday, November 11, directs the mayor to instruct the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) to implement the waiver program.

This effort will be coordinated with the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to ensure efficient and fair assistance to the impacted business community.

READ: SSS offers P20,000 loan to Typhoon ‘Tino’ victims

Ease economic strain on businesses

Alcover said the measure was intended to ease the economic strain on businesses that suffered massive losses and operational setbacks in the aftermath of the typhoon.

“On November 4, 2025, Typhoon ‘Tino’ severely hit Cebu City, resulting in widespread destruction of property, loss of lives, and disruption of livelihood and business operations,” Alcover said.

“The waiver of penalties, surcharges, and related fees for business permits of affected establishments will provide much-needed financial relief and allow them to recover and resume operations faster, thereby contributing to the restoration of the local economy.”

Typhoon Tino

Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) made landfall on November 4, unleashing torrential rains and destructive winds across the Visayas, including Cebu City.

READ: DTI mulling more funds for typhoon-stricken businesses

The storm triggered severe flooding, landslides, and widespread power and water outages, forcing thousands of residents and business owners to flee their homes and workplaces.

As of Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the nationwide death toll from Tino had risen to 232, with 150 fatalities recorded in Cebu alone. The typhoon also left 57 persons missing in the province and 532 others injured across the Visayas.

33 deaths, 6 missing

In Cebu City, local authorities confirmed 33 deaths and six missing residents, while thousands remain displaced in evacuation centers.

Several barangays, particularly in the mountain and coastal areas, reported severe damage to homes, establishments, and public infrastructure.

The City Council had earlier placed Cebu City under a state of calamity, enabling the local government to mobilize funds for immediate relief, recovery, and rehabilitation measures.

Alcover’s resolution invoked Section 192 of the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act No. 7160), which allows local governments to grant tax exemptions, incentives, or reliefs “when public interest so requires.”

Financial relief

The resolution noted that waiving penalties, surcharges, and related fees for business permit renewals would provide much-needed financial relief and help affected establishments resume operations faster, contributing to the city’s overall recovery and economic restoration.

Once approved by the mayor, the City Treasurer’s Office is expected to craft implementing guidelines, including the criteria for identifying eligible establishments, the period covered by the waiver, and the validation process to be done jointly with the BPLO, DTI, and CDRRMO.

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