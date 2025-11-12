Tino: Residents nail door to keep floodwaters out in Brgy. Guadalupe

Eugenio and Elvira Nerves, local eatery owners and residents of the low-lying portion of Sitio Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — When muddy floodwaters gushed inside their home in a low-lying area of Sitio Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino last November 4, Eugenio and Elvira Nerves nailed their door shut from the inside to keep the water from surging in.

The couple, who have lived in the low-lying area for 26 years, said it was the first time floodwaters had entered their house.

They were used to seeing the road outside their home being flooded, but this time, the water reached knee-deep inside their home and chest-deep outside.

“Naanad mi nga mubaha dihas karsada, kung maugi ang mga sakyanan, musulod ang tubig. Pero wala mi magtuo nga ingon ato gyud,” Eugenio said.

(We were used seeing the road being flooded, when the vehicles would pass by, the water would enter here, but we did not expect it to be like this.)

Strong flood current pushed against their door

As the current intensified, the flood pushed against their door despite their attempt to block it with plywood.

The couple were eventually forced to nail it shut from the inside to stop the muddy water from gushing in.

“Gisira na ni namo. Amo nang gilansangan kay giabli man gyud sa tubig. Kusog man kaayo ang tubig unya lain man kaayong tubig kay dala bitaw siya lapok. Pwerte gyung lapoka,” Elvira said.

(We already closed this. We nailed it because the strong flow of the water would keep the door open. The water was so strong and the water was different because it carried mud. It was so muddy.)

According to Elvira, the mocha-colored flood, thick with mud and silt, quickly filled their eatery and seeped through small gaps in their home.

The couple said the water came suddenly, rising faster than they expected. At first, it flowed slowly, then surged without warning, bursting against their door with enough force to push it open.

Together with their family members, they braced against it, struggling to keep the water out as it continued to rise.

“Pirmero, gamay ra ang tubig, flowing ra ang tubig, sige ra’g exit. Nikalit ra siya, nipaka ning among pultahan, nikalit og abli tungod sa kakusog sa tubig ba. Taga tuhod diritso, amo ning gitulod og maayo among pultahan para dili musulod ang sulog sa tubig,” Elvira said.

(At first, the water was only manageable, it was just a flowing one, it just exited. Then suddenly, there was a loud crash and our door suddenly opened because of the strong flow of water. The water rose quickly to kneehigh, we pushed the door to close it so to stop the strong flow of water to enter our home.)

Floodwater came from the upland area

They said the flood came from the upland portion in Monterrazas, the same area they believed to have triggered similar flooding years earlier.

The couple recalled hearing that a dam-like structure uphill had allegedly given way, sending muddy water cascading toward the lower parts of Banawa.

“Ang nisulti namo kanang mga habal-habal. Gi-videohan man daw nila tong gikan sa Monterrazas nga tubig. Nibuto man kuno ang mura’g dam nila, nagbuhat man sila og dam didto,” Eugenio said.

(Those who told us were the motorcycle-for-hire drivers. They claimed to have taken a video of the water coming from Monterrazas. There was a loud explosion of that what looked like their dam, they made a dam there.)

Six members of the Nerves family live in their home, which also serves as an eatery.

While their home appeared clean now, the couple said they had only finished clearing it days earlier after spending hours disposing of the floodwater and thick mud that entered their house.

Residents call

The couple is now calling on authorities, particularly the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to look into what caused the flooding and take steps to prevent it from happening again.

They said the issue was beyond the capacity of residents to address and needed government intervention to ensure their community’s safety.

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