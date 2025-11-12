Palawan Group of Companies bags Silver and Bronze at Marketing Technologies – Asia Awards 2025, marking its first tech triumph

The Palawan Group of Companies proudly celebrates its first-ever technology win after being recognized at the Marketing Technologies (MarkeTech) Asia Awards 2025.

As the Palawan Group remains steadfast in its bricktech mission, to blend the accessibility of technology with the warmth and reliability of personal service.

Held at the Mandarin Oriental in Singapore, the event saw representatives of the Palawan Group accept two significant distinctions: Silver for Best Use of Marketing Automation Platform and Bronze for Best Use of Omni-Channel Marketing Platform.

The Palawan Group shines at the MarkeTech Asia Awards 2025 with two major distinctions.

The Best Use of Marketing Automation Platform award recognizes organizations that harness automation tools to enhance customer engagement, streamline communication, and deliver more personalized experiences. The Palawan Group was honored for its data-driven automation campaigns that deepen relationships with its sukis, ensuring they receive timely and relevant financial updates.

Meanwhile, the Best Use of Omni-Channel Marketing Platform category celebrates brands that seamlessly integrate multiple touchpoints—online, mobile, and in-branch—to create a unified customer experience. PGC earned this recognition for its bricktech approach, combining digital innovation with the strength of its nationwide physical network to reach millions of Filipinos wherever they are.

Palawan Group executives Jeff Dimaano, Integrated Marketing Communications Head; Gelain Ramos, Head of Customer Relations Management; and Bernard Kaibigan, Chief Marketing Officer, together with Siddharth Swamy, Regional Director of Hansa Marketing Services, celebrate the company’s global recognition.

These awards mark a significant milestone in the company’s digital transformation journey, highlighting its successful integration of innovative marketing technologies to better serve millions of sukis across the nation.

Palawan Group Chief Marketing Officer Bernard Kaibigan remarked, “These awards are a testament to how innovation and empathy can go hand in hand. By combining data-driven strategies with our bricktech approach, we continue to strengthen our connection with our sukis. Every day, we ensure that each interaction, whether online or offline, carries the same trust and malasakit that the Palawan Group is known for.”

The Marketing Technologies – Asia Awards recognize organizations across the region that excel in leveraging technology to deliver outstanding customer experience and marketing performance. For the Palawan Group, these accolades affirm its commitment to using technology not just for efficiency, but to deepen relationships and improve financial inclusion among Filipinos.

Palawan Group Head of Customer Relations Management Gelain Ramos stated “This achievement is a proof to the creativity and dedication of our Palawan marketing and product teams, whose data-driven strategies and customer-first innovations continue to strengthen our brand’s connection with Filipinos. Our journey toward digital excellence is guided by one goal: to make a difference in the lives of our customers, wherever they are.” She also acknowledged the valuable partnership of Hansa Cequity and CleverTap, whose collaboration helped bring this goal to life. She also acknowledged that this win will not be possible without the hardwork and collaboration of the PalawanPay Product & Tech teams.

The Palawan Group remains at the forefront of innovation, always guided by its commitment to serve its Sukis with care.

Beyond plaques and distinctions, the Palawan Group views this milestone as a reflection of its enduring mission to provide reliable financial solutions and serbisyong may malasakit – a promise it has upheld for the last 40 years.

As the Palawan Group continues to expand its digital footprint through PalawanPay, Palawan Pawnshop, and Palawan Express Pera Padala, the company remains steadfast in its bricktech mission — to blend the accessibility of technology with the warmth and reliability of personal service.

For more information, go to Palawan Pawnshop and PalawanPay Websites.