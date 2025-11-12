Noche Buena price guide: DTI releases guide for holiday shoppers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Planning for Christmas just got a little less stressful.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has released its official 2025 Noche Buena Price Guide, giving shoppers a clear look at the latest prices for holiday staples.

The guide is designed to help Filipino families plan their festive meals, compare costs, and avoid overspending amid rising food prices.

READ: Prices of noche buena goods may soar due to typhoon relief

The DTI’s Noche Buena Price Guide includes prices for staple items such as ham, queso de bola, fruit cocktail, mayonnaise, spaghetti, pasta sauces, and sandwich spreads from various brands, reflecting the typical fare served during the holiday season.

Key Noche Buena Prices for 2025

Ham (Chicken or Pork)

American, Brick, Pear Shaped (500g–800g): ₱170 – ₱367

Whole Meat (Sweet or Piña), Hawaiian (800g–1kg): ₱345 – ₱637

Noche Buena, Jamon de Bola, Fiesta, Seasons Delight, Whole Meat, Festival (850g–1.5kg): ₱325 – ₱945

Fruit Cocktail

Tropical Fruit Cocktail, Mixed Fruits, Extra Light Syrup (432g–836g): ₱61.76 – ₱94.41

Cheese & Keso de Bola

Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Quickmelt varieties (45g–900g): ₱16.50 – ₱310

Keso de Bola, Edam Cheeseball (300g–750g): ₱210 – ₱470

Mayonnaise & Sandwich Spreads

Regular, Real, Mayo Magic (80ml–700ml): ₱20.40 – ₱245

Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Tuna variants (80ml–470ml): ₱38 – ₱263.60

Original, Pimiento (24g–440g): ₱12 – ₱195

Pasta & Spaghetti

Spaghetti, Regular, Premium (175g–1kg): ₱27 – ₱116

Elbow Macaroni, Salad Macaroni (200g–1kg): ₱24 – ₱128.15

Spaghetti Sauce, Carbonara, Creamy & Cheese, Italian Style (200g–1kg): ₱25 – ₱108.25

Tomato Sauce (115g–1kg): ₱16.75 – ₱92.25

All-Purpose Cream (110ml–410ml): ₱36 – ₱72

Desserts & Add-ons

Nata de Coco, Sweet (340g/12oz): ₱52.50 – ₱62.50

Kaong, Regular (340g/12oz): ₱76.50 – ₱84

Why the guide matters

The annual Noche Buena Price Guide is part of DTI’s efforts to protect consumers during the holiday season by providing transparent pricing and promoting fair competition among retailers.

It also serves as a reference for monitoring overpricing, hoarding, or profiteering, especially for high-demand holiday staples.

READ: DTI monitors Noche Buena items to prevent unauthorized price hike

Families are encouraged to check the guide before shopping, plan their purchases, and compare prices across brands and stores.

The DTI also reminds consumers to report any irregularities to local offices or through the department’s official channels.

Full price list

The complete 2025 Noche Buena Price Guide is available on the DTI website and can be downloaded for free, allowing households to prepare their holiday feasts while staying within budget.

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