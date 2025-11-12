Noche Buena price guide: DTI releases guide for holiday shoppers
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Planning for Christmas just got a little less stressful.
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has released its official 2025 Noche Buena Price Guide, giving shoppers a clear look at the latest prices for holiday staples.
The guide is designed to help Filipino families plan their festive meals, compare costs, and avoid overspending amid rising food prices.
READ: Prices of noche buena goods may soar due to typhoon relief
The DTI’s Noche Buena Price Guide includes prices for staple items such as ham, queso de bola, fruit cocktail, mayonnaise, spaghetti, pasta sauces, and sandwich spreads from various brands, reflecting the typical fare served during the holiday season.
Key Noche Buena Prices for 2025
Ham (Chicken or Pork)
American, Brick, Pear Shaped (500g–800g): ₱170 – ₱367
Whole Meat (Sweet or Piña), Hawaiian (800g–1kg): ₱345 – ₱637
Noche Buena, Jamon de Bola, Fiesta, Seasons Delight, Whole Meat, Festival (850g–1.5kg): ₱325 – ₱945
Fruit Cocktail
Tropical Fruit Cocktail, Mixed Fruits, Extra Light Syrup (432g–836g): ₱61.76 – ₱94.41
Cheese & Keso de Bola
Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Quickmelt varieties (45g–900g): ₱16.50 – ₱310
Keso de Bola, Edam Cheeseball (300g–750g): ₱210 – ₱470
Mayonnaise & Sandwich Spreads
Regular, Real, Mayo Magic (80ml–700ml): ₱20.40 – ₱245
Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Tuna variants (80ml–470ml): ₱38 – ₱263.60
Original, Pimiento (24g–440g): ₱12 – ₱195
Pasta & Spaghetti
Spaghetti, Regular, Premium (175g–1kg): ₱27 – ₱116
Elbow Macaroni, Salad Macaroni (200g–1kg): ₱24 – ₱128.15
Spaghetti Sauce, Carbonara, Creamy & Cheese, Italian Style (200g–1kg): ₱25 – ₱108.25
Tomato Sauce (115g–1kg): ₱16.75 – ₱92.25
All-Purpose Cream (110ml–410ml): ₱36 – ₱72
Desserts & Add-ons
Nata de Coco, Sweet (340g/12oz): ₱52.50 – ₱62.50
Kaong, Regular (340g/12oz): ₱76.50 – ₱84
Why the guide matters
The annual Noche Buena Price Guide is part of DTI’s efforts to protect consumers during the holiday season by providing transparent pricing and promoting fair competition among retailers.
It also serves as a reference for monitoring overpricing, hoarding, or profiteering, especially for high-demand holiday staples.
READ: DTI monitors Noche Buena items to prevent unauthorized price hike
Families are encouraged to check the guide before shopping, plan their purchases, and compare prices across brands and stores.
The DTI also reminds consumers to report any irregularities to local offices or through the department’s official channels.
Full price list
The complete 2025 Noche Buena Price Guide is available on the DTI website and can be downloaded for free, allowing households to prepare their holiday feasts while staying within budget.
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