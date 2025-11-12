Uwan death toll now at 27 – NDRRMC
MANILA, Philipppines – The reported death toll from Super Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong) has climbed to 27, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.
The disaster response agency said out of this figure, 19 are from the Cordillera Administrative Region — nine from Ifugao; four from Benguet; and three each from Kalinga and Mountain Province.
READ: State of Calamity: What does it mean when the government declares one?
Meanwhile, three deaths were from Nueva Vizcaya province in Cagayan Valley.
Meanwhile, one death each was reported in Catanduanes, Capiz, Samar, Sulu and in a province described by the NDRRMC as “unknown” for now and is still being determined by the agency.
Thirty-six persons were reported injured while another two are still missing as of this time. All casualty figures are still undergoing validation.
READ: Over 3,700 houses damaged in Eastern Visayas due to Uwan, Tino
As of this posting, the affected population was placed at 1,006,149 families, equivalent to 3,596,174 persons residing in 9,643 barangays across 16 regions nationwide.
Around 171,786 families are being sheltered inside 9,014 evacuation centers while another 84,524 families are being aided outside.
Meanwhile, houses damaged by Uwan have now totaled 41,202, with 33,882 described as “partially damaged” and 7,320 as “totally damaged”. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.