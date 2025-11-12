Massive Bohol landslide: Area to be declared danger zone

A massive landslide struck Barangay Candanas in Garcia Hernandez, Bohol, last November 5 after Typhoon Tino and worsened when Super Typhoon Uwan hit the province days later, prompting authorities to recommend the area’s declaration as a danger zone. — Photo by Leo Udtohan

TAGBILARAN CITY — The Bohol Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has recommended that the massive landslide site in Barangay Candanas, Garcia Hernandez, be declared a danger zone due to the continuous movement of the ground.

“Because of the ongoing ground movement, we recommended that the area be declared a danger zone,” said Anthony Damalerio, chief of the PDRRMO, who led an assessment on Tuesday along with municipal and barangay officials, representatives from the Department of Education, the Philippine National Police, and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Damalerio said they were accompanied by Karl Din, a geologist from the Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office (BPEMO), during the inspection.

READ: Landcracks, landslides hit Bohol towns after Typhoon Tino onslaught

READ: Estrada source: Enrile in ICU with pneumonia; ‘slim chances of surviving’

The formal declaration will be made by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, chaired by Mayor Jess Baja, before being endorsed to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR-MGB) for a more detailed geohazard evaluation.

Based on the findings of the local government, the landslide spans around five hectares and has affected seven villages — Candanas, Catmon, Estaca, Pasong, Cagwang, Cambuyo, and Datag.

The Bohol landslide was first observed on November 5 following Typhoon Tino and was further aggravated by Typhoon Uwan, triggering power interruptions and the suspension of classes in the affected areas.

At least 12 houses were destroyed, including the home of Crystal Etson, 37, whose house was rendered uninhabitable.

“At around 7 a.m., I noticed cracks forming in our house. By 9 a.m., the cracks had widened,” Etson recalled. “I was trembling in fear.”

READ: Naga Cebu rockfall displaces over 600, city to relocate 17 families

Another resident, John Angelo Malaran, 20, of Purok 3, said they were terrified by the incident.

“We were scared by what happened. We will just wait for the municipal advisory regarding this place,” he said.

Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities of the Bohol landslide since residents had been evacuated in time. However, residents remain fearful as the soil continues to shift, raising the risk of further landslides.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP