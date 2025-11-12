Bacayan landslide: Man saved after he moved during sleep

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | November 12,2025 - 04:19 PM

A view of Sitio Center, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, where a landslide before dawn partially damaged a home | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A shift in his sleeping position saved a 25-year-old man from death by landslide.

The incident occurred in Sitio Center, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, early Wednesday, Nov. 12 around 4 a.m. and was reported to police and disaster officials two hours later.

Two residents, identified as Ares Castor Guilongan Habawel, 25, and his grandmother, Aida Binongcal, 69, were inside their house when the slide occurred, responders from Talamban Police Station and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported.

Habawel was asleep when the soil, mixed with rocks, fell down the slope behind their house, police and barangay officials said.

Buried neck-deep

The landslide buried Habawel up to the neck, but he survived because he had changed his position while sleeping.

His grandmother, Binongcal, heard his cries and sought help from neighbors, who called for assistance.

Responders arrived shortly afterward and managed to pull Habawel out safely.

He suffered scratches on his cheeks, neck, and feet but declined hospital treatment.

Had he been sleeping in his normal spot, officials said, Habawel’s head would have been buried under the section of soil that gave way.

The portion that collapsed was located behind their home, directly below a subdivision fence.

Aside from Habawel, no other injuries and casualties were reported in the incident, but monitoring continues amid unstable soil conditions.

Quakes, storms loosened soil

Successive earthquakes in Cebu and the heavy rains brought by typhoon Tino and super typhoon Uwan may have weakened the soil, said Councilor Efren Lauron, the barangay’s disaster officer.

Authorities have cordoned off the affected area as a safety precaution and advised nearby residents to remain alert for further ground movement.

Barangay officials are also arranging temporary relocation for the affected family, though available shelters remain limited as schools used for evacuation have resumed classes.

Disaster officials said the site will be inspected by experts to assess soil stability and determine whether residents in the area need to be permanently relocated to safer ground.

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