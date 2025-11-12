Cesafi unveils post-Tino basketball schedule

CIT-U’s Wildcats and UC’s Webmasters in a Cesafi basketball match | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid improved weather, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) has released the revised schedule of its Season 25 basketball competitions.

Set to resume on Nov. 17 at the Cebu Coliseum, the collegiate and high school tournaments had been postponed three times since Nov. 4, when typhoon Tino struck Cebu.

“Please take note that due to the various calamities, our schedule has been moved several times. In order for us to finish the tournament for college and high school games, we decided to postpone the basketball games for 12-under and 15-under to next year. Henceforth, I hope the schedules will not change anymore,” Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy said.

A total of 24 games were affected by the delays.

Cesafi initially planned to resume play on Nov. 7 after typhoon Tino. But the arrival of typhoon Uwan, when Cebu was placed under signal no. 1, forced another postponement as many in the athletics community were still recovering from the storm’s impact.

READ: Cesafi community unites to help after typhoon

The league, Tiukinhoy said, is still aiming to complete the basketball season by the original target date of Dec. 13.

However, Tiukinhoy announced that the 12-under and 15-under divisions will be moved to 2026 to make room for the rescheduled college and high school games.

On Nov. 17, the action resumes with a men’s division matchup between the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers at 6:45 p.m.

In the high school division, the Junior Wildcats of Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) will face the Greywolves of Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) at 5:15 p.m.

A total of 18 games will be played throughout the week until Sunday, Nov. 23, to make up for the postponed matches.

Both UV and USPF are looking to bounce back from tough losses prior to the suspension of games.

The Green Lancers suffered a surprising 65–76 defeat to the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs to open their second-round campaign, while the Panthers also fell to Benedicto, 70–84, last Oct. 30.

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