IM Kim Steven Yap reflects on 6th place finish in Asean Open

Cebuano international chess master Kim Steven Yap in one of his tournaments | NCFP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap reflected on his performance at the 6th Asean Individual Open Chess Championship, the Governor Henry S. Oaminal Cup, held in Misamis Oriental.

Yap, Cebu’s top contender for Grandmaster (GM) title, finished strong in sixth place and acknowledged, in a recent Facebook post, the close calls in several matches but expressed overall satisfaction with his performance.

Despite placing sixth at the tournament, Yap caused a major upset when he defeated Vietnamese Grandmaster GM Duc Hoa Nguyen.

Yap ultimately scored 5.5 points in nine rounds, while Indian IM V.S. Raahul emerged as champion, clinching his GM title in the process.

“I was a pawn up in the endgame of my final round but couldn’t convert, and it ended in a draw. Not bad, considering I was up against the number 1 seed of the tournament.

“I played all my rounds against IMs and even beat a Grandmaster in the seventh round. I lost game six against the champion—I actually found a draw, but I tried to go for more and blundered,” Yap said.

“[I] finished in sixth place and [am] happy with my performance overall. The last time I competed in such a strong event was in 2021, where I did fine. I did not expect too much in this tournament but realized I still have it in me—although I admit, I was very lucky in some of my games.”

To earn his GM title, Yap needed to win the tournament outright or tie the champion’s score and secure his first GM norm.

For Yap, the tournament was also a valuable learning experience, teaching him resilience and resourcefulness.

“I learned a lot from the tournament—about being resilient and resourceful. If I join another one, I have to prepare harder and more thoroughly next time. Physical preparation is also a must,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP