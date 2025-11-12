Discaya luxury cars: BOC moves auction of 7 cars to Nov. 20

FOR PUBLIC BIDDING. The Rolls Royce Cullinan (2023) is among the seven vehicles that will be up for auction on Nov. 20, 2025, at the Bureau of Customs main office in South Harbor, Manila. The vehicles were seized from controversial contractor couple Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya. (File photo)

MANILA – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has moved the public auction proceedings of the seven luxury vehicles seized from the Discaya family to Nov. 20.

“The public auction is rescheduled to Nov. 20, 2025, at 10 a.m., at the Situation Room, Ground Floor, OCOM Building, South Harbor, Port Area, Manila,” the BOC said in a social media post.

The Discaya luxury carss auction was originally set for Nov. 17, but the bureau said the impact of Super Typhoon Uwan (international name Fung-wong) prompted the need for rescheduling.

READ: 28 luxury cars owned by Discayas now in BOC custody

The bureau also said the two-day public viewing of the luxury cars has started on Wednesday.

“The public viewing will now be held on Nov. 12-14, 2025, at the PUC Parking Area, OCOM (Office of the Commissioner) Grounds in Port Area, Manila,” it said.

At the same time, the BOC also revised the Notice of Public Auction posted on its website on Nov. 3, particularly the floor price and bond.

READ: Discayas slapped with P7.1-B tax evasion raps by BIR

“The Bureau of Customs Port of Manila -Auction and Cargo Disposal Division would like to inform all interested bidders that there are corrections in Public Auction’s Sale of Lot. No. 063-2025, as follows: Floor price from P17,041,121.93 to P17,311,121.93 and bond from P852,056.00 to P865,556.00,” it said.

The auction is part of the BOC’s efforts to recover revenues, which, it said, rightfully belong to the Filipino people.

An earlier BOC report showed most of the luxury cars seized from contractor couple Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya had no records of paid duties and taxes.

“We encourage interested bidders to participate and support this initiative, which ensures that public assets are reclaimed and redirected toward national development,” the bureau said in its post.

READ: Customs chief bares ‘elaborate’ scheme to defraud gov’t

For registration details and complete guidelines, interest buyers are asked to refer to the Official Auction Notice here: https://shorturl.at/Ni60j.

The Discaya luxury cars that are up for auction are Toyota Tundra (2022), Toyota Sequoia (2023), Rolls Royce Cullinan (2023), Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (2022), Mercedes-Benz G500 (2019, Brabus), Lincoln Navigator L (2021), and Bentley Bentayga (2022). (PNA)

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