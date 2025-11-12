Comelec: Mike Rama perpetually ineligible to run for any local position

Michael Rama, then preventively suspended Cebu City mayor, filed his certificate of candidacy for reelection Oct. 3, 2024. | CDN Digital photo by Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama is perpetually disqualified from running for any elective local position.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division ruled that his previous dismissal from service by the Office of the Ombudsman rendered him perpetually ineligible under the Local Government Code (LGC).

The provision “clearly states that individuals removed from office as a result of an administrative case are disqualified from seeking any local post,” the Comelec said in a decision made public Nov. 12.

The Ombudsman earlier found Rama guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct. He was penalized with dismissal from service, forfeiture of benefits (except accrued leave credits), and perpetual disqualification from reemployment in government service.

The Comelec stressed that Ombudsman rulings are immediately executory, even while an appeal or motion for reconsideration is pending.

“In closing, it must be emphasized that Section 40 of the LGC (Local Government Code) is clear and unequivocal: those removed from office as a result of an administrative case may be disqualified from running for any elective local position.

“Since the Respondent was removed from office by virtue of an administrative case filed against him, he is therefore disqualified to run for the position of Mayor of Cebu City, in connection with the 2025 NLE.WHEREFORE, premises considered, the Commission (First Division) hereby resolves to grant the instant Petition.

“Respondent Michael ‘Mike’ Lopez Rama is disqualified.”

Bontuyan’s contention

The disqualification arose from a petition filed by Jundel Bontuyan, a registered voter and resident of Barangay Adlaon, Cebu City, who invoked Section 40(b) of the LGC in relation to the Comelec’s authority to enforce election laws.

On Oct. 28, 2024, citing the Ombudsman’s decision, which found Rama guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct, Bontuyan argued that under the code, individuals removed from office through administrative proceedings are barred from running for any local elective post.

He also cited an Ombudsman Memorandum Circular which states that motions for reconsideration do not stay execution unless a court issues a temporary restraining order or writ of preliminary injunction.

This means, Botuyan said, that Ombudsman’s decisions “shall be executed as a matter of course.”

The petitioner further contended that the Comelec has a constitutional duty “to motu proprio bar from running for public office those suffering from perpetual disqualification to hold public office.”

Comelec’s legal basis

In its decision, the Comelec emphasized that it had the constitutional and legal duty to enforce the disqualification provision.

It noted that Rama’s dismissal carried the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification to hold public office, which automatically rendered his certificate of candidacy void.

“It is undisputed that the Respondent had been found guilty by the Ombudsman of Nepotism and Grave Misconduct, and was meted with the following penalties, to wit:

“WHEREFORE, this Office finds MICHAEL L. RAMA guilty of Nepotism and Grave Misconduct and is hereby meted the penalty of DISMISSAL FROM THE SERVICE, which shall carry with it cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits except for accrued leave credits, and perpetual disqualification for reemployment in the government service.”

Rama had argued that while the Ombudsman’s decision is immediately executory, it had not yet become final due to his timely filing of a motion for reconsideration.

However, the Comelec countered:

“We disagree.

“In the case of Cobarde-Gamallo vs. Escandor, the Supreme Court emphasized that the immediately executory nature of the Ombudsman decision, despite the pendency of a motion for reconsideration or an appeal, cannot be stayed by mere filing of them.”

The Commission then cited Section 7, Rule III of Administrative Order No. 07 (Ombudsman Rules of Procedure) and Memorandum Circular No. 01, Series of 2006, both of which mandate that Ombudsman decisions in administrative cases “shall be executed as a matter of course.”

“The filing of a motion for reconsideration or a petition for review before the Office of the Ombudsman does not operate to stay the immediate implementation of the foregoing Ombudsman decisions, orders, or resolutions,” the decision stated.

“The appeal or motion for reconsideration filed by the Respondent cannot and should not render the above-quoted provision of law nugatory and without effect. Respondent’s filing of a motion for reconsideration does not stay the immediate implementation of the Ombudsman’s order of dismissal since ‘a decision of the Ombudsman in administrative cases shall be executed as a matter of course,’” the Comelec first division said.

Disqualification automatic

The Comelec further ruled that Rama’s claim that he has not been removed due to non-implementation by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has no merit.

The ruling reiterated that Ombudsman decisions are immediately executory, and all concerned offices are ordered to implement them “immediately upon receipt thereof.”

The Commission also emphasized the constitutional authority of the Ombudsman to promulgate and enforce its own rules to ensure accountability and uphold ethical standards in government service.

“We recognize and respect the constitutional power and prerogative of the Office of the Ombudsman to promulgate its rules of procedure and to effectively enforce the same so that it can perform its constitutional mandate of ensuring accountability, as well as the observance of high ethical standards and efficiency in government.”

The Comelec reaffirmed that Rama’s dismissal from office due to an administrative case automatically disqualifies him from running for any elective local position, including mayor of Cebu City in the 2025 national and local elections.

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