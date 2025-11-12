Pacquiao seen training at WildCard, sparks talks of early 2026 return

Manny Pacquiao hitting the speed bag at the WildCard Boxing Gym in a screen grab from Viva Promotions video.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boxing’s only eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, is officially back in training, fueling speculation about a possible fight in early 2026.

Viva Promotions, owned by Brendan Gibbons—the son of MP Promotions’ top executive Sean Gibbons—recently shared a video of Pacquiao working the speed bag at his second home, the WildCard Boxing Gym in Los Angeles.

Rumors suggest Pacquiao could step into the ring in the United States next year, though details about his opponent and whether a title will be on the line remain under wraps.

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Pacquiao and his wife, Jinkee, are currently in the U.S. to support their eldest son, Jimuel (Emmanuel Jr.), who is set to make his professional debut on November 29 at Pechanga Resort and Casino in California. Jimuel will face fellow debutant Brendan Lally in a specially featured fight.

At 46, Pacquiao is preparing for a major comeback after fighting to a draw earlier this year against the younger, reigning WBC welterweight champion, Mario Barrios.

Speculation has already linked Pacquiao to a potential bout with Vasiliy Lomachenko of Ukraine, a highly accomplished fighter who has historically competed at lower weight classes.

Lomachenko, 37, retired last June after relinquishing his IBF lightweight title but could return for a high-profile showdown with the Filipino legend.

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Pacquiao has also addressed the possibility of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather under the International Boxing Association (IBA), though no official confirmation has been made.

While the details of his next fight remain uncertain, one thing is clear: Manny Pacquiao is already back in training and gearing up for what could be another memorable chapter in his storied career.

Photo caption: Manny Pacquiao hitting the speed bag at the WildCard Boxing Gym in a screen grab from Viva Promotions video.

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