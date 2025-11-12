Filipina team finishes training in Spain for futsal World Cup

The women’s futsal team of the Philippines plays a friendly match in Spain. | Photo from the Philippine Women’s Futsal Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Filipina5 or the Philippine Women’s National Futsal Team concluded their two-week training camp in Barcelona and Madrid, Spain, ahead of the inaugural 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in Manila.

The team came home armed with new tactics, lessons, and play styles after two weeks of intensive training alongside Spanish futsal powerhouses.

This training camp served as the final preparation for the Filipina5 before the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, making it a crucial part of their buildup.

During their stay in Spain, they played against several women’s futsal clubs, including AE Les Corts, FS Sabadell, Esportiu Rubi, and even faced the Spain women’s national futsal team.

The Filipina5 members underwent intensive training sessions with friendly matches against the Spanish clubs and teams.

Relatively new to futsal, the Filipinas through the training camp in Spain took a huge step to becoming elite-level contenders at the World Cup, the Philippine Football Federation said.

The 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup will be held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Philippines competed in Group A alongside Poland, Morocco, and Argentina.

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