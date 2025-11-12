Mandaue ramps up disaster preparedness after Tino

The Mandaue City Development Council held a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to discuss the recent flooding in the city caused by Typhoon Tino. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City is stepping up its disaster preparedness efforts such as installing an Early Warning System along the river upstream and seeking national government’s support for the construction of dams and catchment basins to reduce flood risks.

The City Development Council met on Wednesday, led by City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on, with members including various city offices such as the City Planning and Development Office, as well as representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Department of Education, and other agencies.

The meeting focused on the recent severe flooding in the city caused by Typhoon Tino.

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Officials explained that the rainfall during the typhoon, which was equivalent to a month’s worth in just six hours, overwhelmed the city’s flood control systems.

“Ang flood control diri sa Butuanon River maka-serve siya sa normal lang nga rainfall. Of course, naa pay portions sa flood control nga wapa nahuman, but kung ingun ato nga klase nga phenomenon nga ang one month nga rainfall nga e-hulog lang ug 6 hours based sa presentation, lapaw man gyud ang tubig” Malig-on said.

He added that national government support is needed for large-scale projects such as catchment basins and dams in Cebu City’s mountain barangays to slow the flow of water toward Mandaue. The upstream areas of Mandaue’s two biggest rivers, the Butuanon River and Mahiga Creek, are located in the mountain barangays of Cebu City.

DPWH Secretary Vivencio Dizon, during his visit to affected areas in Talisay City and Mandaue City last November 5, also stressed the importance of upstream mitigation projects to prevent future disasters. The matter was reportedly brought up during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to Cebu on Friday, November 7.

Malig-on said the city’s preemptive evacuation efforts were effective, with only one confirmed death despite widespread flooding.

“To the credit of the barangays and the people themselves, 29,000 were evacuated. That’s massive, and that’s why we had logistical challenges,” he said.

The city is now working to strengthen its Early Warning System. Malig-on said procurement for upgraded units is underway after Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano called for faster warning capabilities, noting the city often has only a few minutes to react when water levels rise.

The system is equipped with cameras and sirens to monitor river levels and alert residents when evacuation is necessary. Mandaue currently has 16 units along its rivers, including one in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, to monitor upstream conditions before floodwaters reach Mandaue.

While the city can continue efforts such as river desiltation, Malig-on noted that larger flood control projects of the national government would greatly help.

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“It could have been worse. Without existing flood control structures, the overflow could have directly hit communities,” he said.

Malig-on also acknowledged the long-term challenge of resettling families living along riverbanks, many of whom are within the three-meter easement zone.

“That’s the challenge for the new administration, how to approach the situation, because thousands of people are already living there,” he said.

The city is still identifying potential relocation sites and working with barangay captains and engineers to address the “no-build zone” issue.

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