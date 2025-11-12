Mandaue makes headway in post-typhoon clearing works

Workers conduct clearing operations in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City. | Photo from the Mandaue City Public Affairs Office.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Workers in Mandaue City have successfully cleared major roads following recent flooding due to typhoon Tino.

Main thoroughfares like UN Avenue and AC Cortes Avenue were prioritized in their operations to ensure smooth passage for motorists.

For two days, the City Engineering Office and Department of General Services handled the clearing work, said lawyer Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, the city administrator.

Private groups later joined, forming a four-team task force that widened the operation’s reach and sped up the removal of mud and debris from roads.

Following Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano’s inspection, the city government coordinated with private sector partners for support in clearing the barangays, which are hard for equipment to access due to fences around private property and narrow streets.

Heavy equipment, including payloaders, dump trucks, and a long backhoe, has been deployed to clear the barangays. Workers are now focused on restoring interior roads in areas such as Umapad, Paknaan, and Alang-Alang.

However, some debris from interior areas has been carried to main roads before they could be dispatched by larger machinery.

To clean up areas that are difficult for equipment to reach, the city is also planning to hire people in cash-for-work programs in selected barangays.

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