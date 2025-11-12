Flood control mess: Cebu’s QM Builders a priority in ICI probes

ICI Chairperson Andres Reyes | INQUIRER.net photo by Mary Joy Salcedo

MANILA, Philippines — The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) is prioritizing investigation into the 15 contractors and 80 of 421 validated “ghost” flood control projects across the country.

“Out of the 421, we are prioritizing the 80 projects where the 15 contractors mentioned by the president are involved,” said Rodolfo Azurin, ICI special adviser.

Azurin spoke in an ambush interview on Wednesday prior to the commission’s high command conference.

The conference is being attended by officials from the Office of the Ombudsman, Department of Justice, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Public Works and Highways, Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The contractors, whom President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously named, include Cebu-based QM Builders, which was founded and is owned by Engineer Allan Quirante.

READ: Senate grills Cebu contractor over flood control projects

Aside from QM Builders, the contractors that Marcos previously identified are as follows:

Legacy Construction Corporation

Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp.

St. Timothy Construction Corp.

EGB Construction Corp.

Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc.

Centerways Construction and Development Inc.

Sunwest Inc.

Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp.

Triple 8 Construction & Supply Inc.

Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corp.

Wawao Builders

MG Samidan Construction

L.R. Tiqui Builders Inc.

Road Edge Trading & Development Services.

Earlier in October, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon stated that the 421 validated ghost projects were among the 8,000 flood control projects inspected nationwide.

Dizon said the field inspections for the projects were with the assistance of the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development.

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