Peso slides to new record low of 59.17 to $1

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MANILA, Philippines — As market confidence has remained weak amid lingering governance issues at home, the Philippine peso then fell on Wednesday to a new record low against the US dollar.

The local currency closed at 59.17 against the greenback, with the former losing 18.5 centavos. With this development, the peso broke the previous record low of P59.13 seen last October 18.

READ: US dollar still dominates forex markets

For the Philippines, having a weak peso would cut both ways.

Remittance inflows from migrant Filipino workers can be lifted with this development and fuel purchasing power in the consumption-reliant economy.

But it also risks fanning import costs and reigniting inflation. Prolonged currency weakness, meanwhile, could inflate the peso value of foreign debts held by both the government and private companies.

READ: Peso tumbles to historic low vs $1

The peso has hovered near the 58 to 59 range in recent weeks amid growing downside risks to growth, dampened by governance issues and severe weather disruptions.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, however, has signaled it will let market forces set the exchange rate. The BSP said it won’t intervene to smooth out daily fluctuations. /rwd

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