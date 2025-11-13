Cebu flood control projects’ report: DPWH to submit it to ICI soon

Independent Commission for Infrastructure. INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Secretary Vince Dizon of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said that the agency would submit a report on flood control projects in Cebu to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) “in the next few days.”

Typhoon Tino that recently hit the country affected thousands of residents with Cebu among the provinces greatly devastated by it.

READ: ICI to conduct a command conference on Nov. 12

Report to ICI

Dizon revealed the agency’s move on the report in a chance interview after attending a command conference with the ICI and other agencies at Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Wednesday.

“We will submit our report on Cebu to ICI in the next few days. We will refer it to them,” he said.

The ICI conducted a command conference with officials of the Office of the Ombudsman, Department of Justice, National Bureau of Investigation, DPWH, Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines this Wednesday to expedite the investigation on the suspected “ghost” flood control projects across the country, Dizon said.

READ: Typhoon Tino death toll hits 232; 112 missing, 532 injured

Master plan

As for the flood control projected in Cebu, according to the DPWH chief, there were projects in the province’s 2017 master plan that were not carried out.

“We know that our President showed us a master plan when we briefed the officials in Cebu. That master plan was in 2017, but instead of the projects that were included in the master plan being implemented, those were not the ones that were implemented,” Dizon said.

“And that started when the master plan was released in 2017. So we have to look at that holistically,” he added.

READ: ICI to visit Cebu, typhoon-hit areas to look at flood control projects

Command conference

Dizon likewise said he, along with ICI commissioner Rogelio “Babes” Singson, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the University of the Philippines (UP), and UP’s Project NOAH, likewise tackled the Cebu flood control projects during their command conference this Wednesday.

“We’re already looking at the project components of the master plan and what were implemented and what were not implemented,” said Dizon.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, as of this Tuesday, the death toll due to the recent Typhoon Tino climbed to 232, where 150 of these were reported in Cebu. /mr

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