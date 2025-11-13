‘Mayor of the Night’: Archival officially formalizes program

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has officially launched “Mayor of the Night,” a program that enables residents to avail government services after office hours.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has formally signed an executive order institutionalizing the city’s first-ever 24/7 government service program, dubbed the “Mayor of the Night.”

This is despite reservations from Councilor Jun Alcover over its legality, necessity, and funding.

Under an executive order, Archival ordered the creation of the Cebu City 24/7 Government Services (Mayor of the Night)—a one-stop service hub designed to extend essential local and national government services to residents working night shifts, particularly in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

The EO, released this week, formalizes a proposal first introduced by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña earlier this year and aims to make Cebu City the first local government in the Philippines to operate select frontline services around the clock.

READ: Archival on ‘Mayor of the Night’: ‘I don’t think it’s unconstitutional’

‘Government that never sleeps’

Archival said the initiative aligned with Cebu City’s identity as the “BPO Capital of the South,” home to hundreds of round-the-clock firms and thousands of employees working beyond traditional hours.

“The City Government of Cebu, in its continuing commitment to responsive, inclusive, and citizen-centered governance, seeks to make its services available to all constituents regardless of work schedules,” the mayor said.

“[We] aimed at transforming government operations into a 24-hour service framework to ensure safer commutes, greater accessibility, and improved delivery of city services during nighttime hours.”

READ: Alcover doubles down on criticism: ‘Mayor of the Night is a deception’

The Mayor of the Night program will serve as a pilot project for at least two years, to be implemented at a yet-to-be-finalized site near Cebu IT Park or other 24-hour commercial districts.

Among the city offices expected to participate in the initial rollout are the Office of the City Treasurer, the Business Permit and Licensing Office, the City Health Department, and the City Civil Registrar.

The city also hopes to bring in national agencies, such as the Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG Fund, the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

READ: Zubiri upbeat on Arta-Ombudsman pact vs red tape

Under Section 6 of the EO, the vice mayor is designated to oversee implementation of the program “under the control and authority of the City Mayor,” coordinating with relevant offices and agencies to ensure efficiency and compliance.

Funding will be sourced from available city funds or supplemental appropriations, subject to government accounting rules.

The EO also allows partnerships and sponsorships with private sector entities, especially BPO companies or property administrators, to house the service center.

Political hesitation

The EO comes despite persistent objections from Alcover, who questioned both the program’s legal basis and its proposed P12.5-million office lease at Cebu IT Park.

Alcover said the City Council had yet to approve the Mayor of the Night initiative itself, arguing that discussions on the office rental were premature.

“Una gyud unta nga i-resolve namo kung mouyon ba ang konseho nga dunay ‘Mayor of the Night’ nga programa. Pero wala pa gani mi makasabot kung unsa gyud ni, naghimo naman sila’g proposal nga worth P12 million plus for three years,” Alcover earlier said.

(The first thing that we should have resolved was that if the council would agree if there would be a ‘Mayor of the Night’ program. But even if we still had not agreed to what should this be, they already made a proposal worth P12 million plus for three years.)

He also criticized the concept as “redundant and unnecessary.”

“Ngano mag ‘Mayor of the Night’ man ta in the first place? Naa naman tay gipili nga mayor. Wala man tay gipili nga dunay ‘Mayor of the Night.’ Ang atong gipili nga mayor si Mayor Nestor Archival nga mayor 24 hours,” he said.

(Why would we have ‘Mayor of the Night’ in the first place? We already have an elected mayor. We did not elect a ‘Mayor of the Night.’ Who we elected mayor is Mayor Nestor Archival who is a mayor for 24 hours.)

The proposed rental, covering the years 2026 to 2028, remains under review by the City Council’s Committee on Budget and Finance.

Archival defends initiative

Archival has repeatedly defended the Mayor of the Night initiative, calling it a legitimate, people-centered project rather than a political gimmick.

“This is not for Tommy (Osmeña) or any politician. This is for everyone,” the mayor said in an earlier interview. “We are focusing on helping the people who contribute to Cebu’s economy, especially those who work while the rest of the city sleeps.”

He clarified that the P12 million cited by critics would cover a three-year lease period, not a single year.

“The P12 million is not for one month or one year—it’s for three years. And it doesn’t mean magasto gyud tanan (we will spend all of it),” Archival said.

The mayor also dismissed claims that the initiative is unconstitutional.

“I don’t think it’s unconstitutional,” he said. “We are giving attention to the people who have been helping us. What’s unconstitutional about that?”

Osmeña’s role clarified

Osmeña, who conceptualized the Mayor of the Night, has also defended the legality and purpose of the project.

He said the title was symbolic and referred to extended government service hours, not a separate governing position.

“‘Mayor of the Night’ is not an official title or a new position,” Osmeña said. “It’s a service initiative meant to make government available to people working at night.”

Osmeña compared his role to that of a “co-captain of a ship” when the captain is resting, ensuring that all actions remain under the authority of the elected mayor.

“Mayor Nestor can stop me if he wants to. He’s the mayor. But I don’t think he wants to stop me because I’m helping him,” Osmeña said.

He said the initiative seeks to address the needs of nearly 200,000 night-shift workers in Cebu City, including call center agents, nurses, and drivers who cannot transact with government offices during regular hours.

“This facility brings government closer to the people 24 hours a day, seven days a week — the only one of its kind short of a hospital,” he said.

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