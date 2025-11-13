Uwan maintains strength while moving over sea east of Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Uwan maintained its strength while moving northeastward over the sea east of Taiwan, the weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) estimated the center of Uwan at 305 km. north of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph, moving northeastward at 25 kph.

Strong winds extend up to 240 km. from the center.

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Uwan’s outer rainbands may occasionally bring gusty conditions, reaching strong to gale-force strength, over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, particularly in coastal and upland areas.

Rough seas are expected over the seaboards of Batanes, as well as the northern and western seaboards of the Babuyan Islands and the seaboards of Ilocos Norte.

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Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the remaining seaboards of the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Kalayaan Islands, the western seaboards of Bataan and Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Islands, and the northern and western seaboards of Palawan, including the Calamian Islands.

Uwan is expected to continue moving northeastward toward the southern portion of the Ryukyu Islands.

Due to unfavorable atmospheric conditions, it is forecast to weaken further and dissipate into a remnant low within the next 12 hours, PAGASA said. (PNA)

READ: Uwan expected to exit PAR Thursday – Pagasa

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