Into the Heart of Christmas: Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark lights up with love and resilience

The grand lobby of the five-star luxury family resort, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu, set the stage for its much-anticipated annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 11, 2025.

At the start of the festive season Jpark Island Resort drove a powerful message of hope and ensured that every guest and member of the community felt the true heart of Cebu.

This year’s celebration, themed “Into the Heart of Christmas,” paid homage to Cebuano culture while embodying a profound message of community commitment, unity, and love.

The solemn ceremony was spearheaded by the resort’s leadership, including Chairman and President Justin Uy, CEO Jason Uy, and Vice President for Operations and General Manager Brian Connelly.

A message rooted in Filipino love

In his opening remarks, VP for Operations and General Manager Brian Connelly shared a powerful message centered on the deep-rooted affection present in Filipino culture. Emphasizing that the tree lighting represents a quality far more essential than lights and sparkle, Mr. Connelly highlighted the concept of love.

“I believe that Filipinos love each other more than any other culture loves each other,” he stated. He underscored that this year’s tree serves as a symbol of this very love—the deep-seated affection every Filipino demonstrates for their families, friends, and neighbors.

Solidarity in the wake of tragedy

Going beyond a typical holiday display, the ceremony served as a venue for solidarity and heartfelt reflection. Prior to the lighting of the tree, a ceremonial lighting of candles and a prayer brigade led by Pastor Glenn Elmido took place to honor the victims of Typhoon Tino.

Compared to preceding years, the 2025 celebration adopted a notably solemn and heartfelt tone. Mr. Connelly stressed the resort’s decision to proceed with the lighting but to repurpose the celebration funds to directly aid those in distress.

He acknowledged the challenge of celebrating after witnessing the destruction caused by the recent storm: “After seeing the destruction and death that I saw as a result of Typhoon Tino, it just seemed to me that there was no way to do the same kind of celebration,” he said. The resort further cemented its commitment by announcing plans to visit the devastated communities the following week to provide much-needed relief.

Celebrating culture with ‘Kaon sa Pugon’

Simultaneously with the illumination of the magnificent Christmas tree, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark launched Kaon sa Pugon (Eat from the Oven/Stove), a new Filipino culinary concept. This initiative features authentic Filipino kakanin (delicacies), simultaneously honoring the heart of service through the resort’s Food and Beverage team and the heart of comfort provided by its rooms and amenities.

By dedicating its annual tradition to community aid and resilience, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark demonstrated its continuing commitment to the community. At the start of the festive season, the resort did not just celebrate Christmas; it drove a powerful message of hope and ensured that every guest and member of the community felt the true heart of Cebu.