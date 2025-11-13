New BIR chief named by President Marcos

New Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza (Photo from DOF Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Finance Undersecretary Charlito Martin Mendoza as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez on Wednesday confirmed Mendoza’s latest appointment.

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Mendoza replaced BIR chief Romeo Lumagui Jr., who served the agency for three years.

Gomez did not disclose the reason for Lumagui’s exit.

Before his new role, Mendoza served as undersecretary for the Revenue Operations Group (ROG) of the Department of Finance, where he oversaw the operations of BIR and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to help the government meet its annual revenue collection targets.

From July 2019 to Oct. 2022, Mendoza also worked as district collector for the BOC Port of Cebu, where he led the port to achieve record-breaking revenue collection and significant border protection milestones.

Under his leadership, the Port of Cebu became the first customs collection district to have its main port and all subports ISO 9001:2015 certified.

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Before joining the government, Mendoza had a thriving legal career, working as a founding partner of the Palafox Patriarca Romero and Mendoza Law Firm and an associate lawyer at the Angara Abello Concepcion Regala and Cruz Law Offices (ACCRALAW) and the Suarez and Narvasa Law Firm.

He also served as a law professor and a Pre-Bar and Mandatory Continuing Legal Education lecturer.

Mendoza placed third in the 2004 Philippine Bar Exam after earning his Bachelor of Laws degree from San Beda University.

He is also a licensed Geodetic Engineer, having earned a degree in Geodetic Engineering from the University of the Philippines. (PNA)

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