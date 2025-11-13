Group defends ‘forced work’ of BPO firms amid super typhoon

Labor Secretary Bienvenido “Benny” Laguesma —PHOTO FROM DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT/DOLE FACEBOOK PAGE.

MANILA, Philippines — Business process outsourcing companies, which are now under fire for allegedly forcing employees to report for work in the middle of Super Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong), are defended by a group of information technology (IT) and business process management companies.

A group of information technology (IT) and business process management companies has come to the defense of business process outsourcing (BPO) companies now under fire for allegedly forcing employees to report for work in the middle of Super Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong).

READ: Cebu BPOs urged to allow work-from-home setups amid quake fears

Essential BPO firms, including those catering to the health care and banking industries, had to continue their operations to meet the demands of international clients, said the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).

According to the association in a statement, “the ability to sustain operations even during emergencies is part of the industry’s responsibility to both its employees and its clients, ensuring continuity of livelihoods and services that millions around the world depend on.”

IBPAP counts over 400 member companies in the IT and BPO industries, including Accenture, Teleperformance, Cognizant, PLDT, and Globe.

On-site reporting amid storm

This came after Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma ordered an investigation of 98 BPO companies and sites that allegedly forced employees to work on-site despite heavy flooding, travel hazards, and power outages during the typhoon.

Laguesma was acting on a request by the BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN Philippines) for an investigation of the BPO firms for possible violation of the law on occupational safety and the Department of Labor and Employment’s (Dole) guidelines on work suspension during inclement weather.

READ: Dole: BPOs must explain ‘forced work’ during Typhoon Uwan

As Uwan roared across Luzon after slamming into Aurora province on Sunday night, triggering heavy rain, flooding, and storm surges, some BPO firms in Luzon and Visayas required their workers to report on-site, and issued a notice to explain (NTE) if they skipped work, the group said.

Within bounds of law

“The reports we have received indicate that many BPO companies continue to compel employees to report on-site despite widespread flooding, high-risk travel conditions, and power interruptions,’’ BIEN national president Mylene Cabalona said in the request delivered to Laguesma last Tuesday.

Uwan, which blew into the Philippine area of responsibility as a super typhoon, left at least 28 people dead before heading into Taiwan. It came days after Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) battered central Philippines on Tuesday last week, leaving at least 232 people dead.

IBPAP maintained that its member companies acted within the bounds of law, citing, for instance, a memorandum circular from the Office of the President, which granted the private sector the discretion to suspend work.

“IBPAP member companies continued operations as their global clients expected of them, doing much more than ‘business as usual’ for their employees,” it said.

READ: Group files complaint vs BPOs over work safety lapses during Cebu quake

It did not give specifics about the memorandum circular, but Malacañang issued Memorandum Circular No. 106, which suspended government work in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions 1, 2, 3, 4-A and 4-B, 5 and 8 on Nov. 10, and classes at all levels in those regions as well as in Regions 6 and 7, and Negros Island Region on Nov. 10 and 11.

Besides, management discretion always put “primacy on the health and safety of their employees and went beyond standard company processes and practices under normal conditions,” it added.

IBPAP also argued that BPO firms that opted for an in-person setup during the typhoon provided additional benefits for on-duty employees.

“Internal risk assessments and business imperatives considered, employers ensured that employees who opted to work on-site were provided additional benefits and conveniences while in the office premises,” it said.

Cabalona of BIEN Philippines said some companies provided shuttle services, free meals, or temporary lodging for the workers, but called these “token measures” to ensure continuity of operations “at the expense of workers’ safety.”

Probe welcomed

The association also welcomed the labor department’s probe, claiming that “workers’ welfare remains at the heart of this industry.”

“Our members are guided by the principle that safety and compliance must go hand in hand with operational resilience, and they welcome the inspection of Dole and recognized regulatory authorities to showcase established compliance measures, including guidelines and internal communications to ensure employee safety under all circumstances,” it said.

BIEN Philippines asked Dole to investigate and inspect the BPO companies and sites that may have breached Republic Act No. 11058, or the Occupational Safety and Health Law, and the Dole Labor Advisory No. 17, Series of 2022, which provides guidelines on work suspension during weather disturbances and similar events.

BIEN identified 11 companies and sites that issued NTE to absent workers; 26 others that forced their workers to report on-site; and 61 others that exhibited a “business as usual” attitude. Some bear the same company name, but are located in different cities.

Most are based in Metro Manila, while the rest operate in Lipa City, Batangas; Sta. Rosa, Laguna; Meycauayan, Bulacan; Clark, Pampanga; and Baguio City in Luzon, as well as in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental province, and Cebu province.

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