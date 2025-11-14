A taste of home, a global icon: Profood gives the Classic Dried Mango a fiery twist

Get ready to ignite your taste buds. The Cebu Brand Spicy Dried Mango is the latest innovation from Profood International Corporation—a trailblazing reinvention of the world-famous Cebu dried mango, now with a fiery twist.

Craving the sweet heat? You can now grab your pack of Cebu Brand Spicy Dried Mango at select stores and online platform nationwide.

Gluten-free, kosher, and halal, the Cebu Brand Spicy Dried Mango is a snack that welcomes everyone to enjoy a taste of Filipino excellence, where quality and accessibility go hand in hand.

Humble beginnings of elevating the Philippine Mango to Global Fame

From a modest family venture in Cebu in 1978, Profood International Corporation has grown into the Philippines’ largest and most trusted producer of dried fruits and fruit-based products. Founded by the Uy family, this homegrown brand began as a small business with a big dream: to bring the rich, natural flavors of Filipino fruits to the world.

Through decades of hard work, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, Profood transformed from a local enterprise into a global industry leader. Today, it exports its products to over 50 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, and Oceania, showcasing the best of Philippine produce on the international stage.

At the heart of Profood’s success lies its dedication to quality, professionalism, and consistency. These values helped the company secure an impressive 80% share of the Philippines’ total dried mango exports, an achievement that has made the name “Profood” almost synonymous with Philippine dried mangoes.

By exporting premium-quality dried mangoes made from the famed Carabao mango, known for its distinct tanginess, unmatched sweetness, and velvety texture, Profood International Corporation played a pivotal role in positioning the Philippines as the home of the original dried mango. This milestone not only highlights Filipino craftsmanship and pride but also underscores the company’s significant influence in promoting Philippine agricultural excellence on the global stage.

Strategically headquartered in Cebu, Profood benefits from close proximity to seaports, airports, and local fruit farms, ensuring a steady supply of fresh produce and efficient global distribution. To further strengthen its nationwide operations, the company also maintains state-of-the-art factories in Bulacan and Davao, which enable streamlined production and distribution efficiency across the country. Every product, from dried fruits and purees to juices, preserves, and concentrates, captures the freshness, authenticity, and creativity that define the Filipino spirit.

A sweet heat sensation

Behind every pack of Profood’s dried mangoes is a story of resilience, craftsmanship, and national pride. And this year, that story takes an exciting new turn. The Cebu Brand Spicy Dried Mango is the latest innovation from Profood International Corporation, this bold new creation fuses the luscious sweetness of sun-ripened Carabao mangoes with a proprietary blend of locally sourced chili powder. Resulting in a perfect balance of sweet and spicy that turns every bite into a thrilling flavor experience, it is a snack that delivers both nostalgia and novelty, familiar yet refreshingly daring.

Made in Cebu, where the legendary dried mango first rose to global fame, the Cebu Brand Spicy Dried Mango celebrates tradition while appealing to modern, adventurous snackers who crave something different. Whether you’re a foodie looking for an exciting treat or a loyal fan of classic Filipino flavors, this product is made to surprise and delight.

Creating a product this bold required more than just creativity, it demanded meticulous preparation and investment. To bring the Cebu Brand Spicy Dried Mango to life, Profood established a dedicated facility designed to uphold the highest standards of product safety and quality.

Each pack undergoes rigorous testing, including shelf-life and microbiological checks, to ensure it meets international standards. Produced in an ISO 9001:2015, HACCP, KOSHER, HALAL, and BRCGS certified facility, this product embodies the company’s global quality assurance and commitment to inclusivity.

Redefining “Sulit”: A Snack for Every Occasion

Beyond its irresistible flavor, the Cebu Brand Spicy Dried Mango stands out for its versatility and convenience. With a shelf life of up to 24 months, it’s perfect for busy individuals who want long-lasting, flavor-packed snacks that fit their on-the-go lifestyles.

By merging the sweetness of Carabao mangoes with the heat of Filipino spice, Profood once again demonstrates its mastery of balancing tradition and innovation. The product reflects global food trends that favour sweet-and-spicy flavor profiles, catering to diverse palates, from Asian consumers who love a hint of spice to Western snackers eager for bold, exotic experiences.

After nearly five decades, Profood continues to lead the industry through innovation, creativity, and Filipino ingenuity. The Cebu Brand Spicy Dried Mango is a statement that Filipino craftsmanship continues to inspire and excite the world, one bite at a time.

Craving the sweet heat? You can now grab your pack of Cebu Brand Spicy Dried Mango at select stores and online platform nationwide:

TikTok Shop

Profood Gallery Giftshoppe

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Mactan Cebu

SM Hypermarkets, SM Supermarkets, and SM Savemores

Ayala Center Cebu and Ayala Malls Central Bloc Metro Supermarkets

Pacific Mall Mandaue Metro Supermarket

Shangs Island Town Center Metro Fresh and Easy

LG Garden Walk Mactan Metro Supermarket

Cash and Carry, Landmark, Makati Supermart, South Supermarkets

Unimart Greenhills and Capitol Commons

Gaisano Malls (Davao, Digos, Tagum, Gensan, Toril)

VJANDEP Pastel of Camiguin outlets and Airport Souvenir Shops.

Wherever you are, the Cebu Brand Spicy Dried Mango is ready to add a kick of Filipino flavor to your day, a perfect blend of sweet nostalgia and spicy adventure, proudly made by Profood International Corporation.