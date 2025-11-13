Fiesta Señor 2026 to open on January 8 with Penitential Walk with Jesus

Thousands of devotees participated in the Penitential Walk with Jesus along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City with their candles and images of Sto. Niño. | CDN Digital File Photo [Niña Mae Oliverio]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The country’s grandest religious celebration in honor of the Holy Child returns as the Fiesta Señor 2026 formally opens on January 8, 2026, with the traditional Penitential Walk with Jesus.

This dawn procession, which starts at 4 a.m. from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, marks the beginning of nine days of solemn novena Masses in preparation for the Feast of Señor Santo Niño on January 18, 2026.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Parties and concerts only allowed ‘on the city outskirts’

The carosa bearing the image of the Holy Child is expected to arrive at the Basilica around 5 a.m., followed by the opening salvo Mass and a short traditional Sinulog dance.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Masses will be celebrated continuously at the Pilgrim Center, with all 11 daily Masses to be livestreamed for devotees who cannot attend in person.

Now in its 461st year, this year’s celebration carries the theme “In Santo Niño We Are One,” calling on the faithful to unite in faith and compassion amid the challenges of modern times.

The Augustinian Friars of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, in coordination with the Cebu City Government and partner agencies, announced the full schedule of pre-fiesta and novenario activities on Thursday, November 13.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City prepares early for safer, bigger festival

As part of the novenario, the Walk with Mary will take place earlier than usual, on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 4 a.m., instead of the traditional Friday schedule.

The procession will culminate at the Basilica following the Misa sa Translacion at 5:30 a.m.

READ: Sinulog 2026 may cap contingents at 35; stricter float rules set

Pilgrim visits and pre-fiesta activities

Pre-fiesta observances will begin as early as December 27–28, 2025, with the Visitation of the Pilgrim Image of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu to far-flung parishes in the mountain barangays of Cebu City.

Two pilgrim images will simultaneously visit different locations:

Pilgrim Image 1: John the Baptist Parish in Tabla, Sudlon I; Birhen sa Guadalupe sa Sugbo Parish in Maomawan, Babag I.

Pilgrim Image 2: Sto. Niño Parish in Guba; San Pedro Calungsod Parish in Pulangbato.

“This is one of the additional activities we are introducing for next year’s Fiesta Señor﻿,” said Fr. Jules Van Almerez, Secretariat Media Liaison, referring to the extended outreach of the pilgrimage.

From January 3 to 7, 2026, the pilgrim images will also visit hospitals, correctional facilities, and other institutions across Cebu City, Talisay, Mandaue, and (new this year) Lapu-Lapu City to reach those who may not be able to visit the Basilica in person.

Santo Niño Image (North Route):

AMOSUP Seamen’s Hospital

Hospital at Maayo

Mandaue City Jail

Lapu-Lapu City Jail

Lapu-Lapu City Hospital

Chong Hua Hospital–Mandaue

University of Cebu Medical Center

Cebu City Jail (Female and Male Dorms)

Cebu City Jail Annex

Operation Second Chance

Perpetual Succour Hospital

Redemptorist Church

Santo Niño Image (South Route):

Cebu South Medical Center

Talisay City Jail

Saint Anthony Mother and Child Hospital

Cebu City Medical Center

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center

Southwestern University Medical Center

Chong Hua Hospital–Main

St. Vincent General Hospital

Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital

Cebu Velez General Hospital

Extended Traslacion

In a major change to next year’s observance, organizers announced an extended Traslacion that will allow more time for veneration of the Holy Child in neighboring cities.

After the Walk with Mary on Thursday, January 15, the image of Señor Santo Niño will stay overnight at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

READ: Cebu’s streets reverberate with ‘Pit Senyor!’

On Friday, January 16, it will proceed to the Nuestra Señora de Regla National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City for another overnight visit before returning to Cebu City for the Fluvial Procession and Fiesta Señor culmination.

The adjustment, organizers said, aims to “deepen the spiritual experience” of devotees and strengthen inter-city unity in the shared devotion to the Holy Child.

Fr. Almerez explained, “One of the reasons why mubo ra kaayo ang oras nga makabisita ang Santo Niño sa parishes. For example, our usual practice here is on Friday: the image leaves at 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., arrives in Mandaue by 9 a.m., then for that day until midnight or 11 p.m., that’s the allotted time for devotees on the northern side to venerate.”

Fiesta Señor and Sinulog

The Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Festival are different events, though this is often misunderstood.

In a previous interview with CDN Digital, Rev. Fr. John Ion Miranda, OSA, former head of the Fiesta Señor Secretariat, explained that the Fiesta Señor would include all religious activities at the Basilica honoring the Holy Child, such as the novena Masses, foot and fluvial processions, and the traditional Hubo Mass.

The celebration began in 1521 when the Santo Niño﻿ image arrived in Cebu, marking the start of Christianity in the Philippines. The Augustinian friars have maintained this tradition since 1565, making it the country’s oldest Catholic celebration.

The Sinulog Festival, however, is the cultural expression of the same devotion. Miranda said that while Sinulog was originally part of the religious rituals, it has evolved into a broader cultural and tourism event led by the city.

Without the Santo Niño﻿, the Sinulog Festival would not exist.

Dance of faith

The Sinulog, from the Cebuano word sinug, meaning “to move like water currents,” was originally a native dance-prayer performed in honor of the Sto. Niño long before the Spanish arrival.

Retired Customs official David “Boy” Odilao Jr., who founded the modern Sinulog Festival in 1980, said it was conceptualized as a “dance of veneration” to the Holy Child. “The most important thing is we dance the Sinulog in honor of the Sto. Niño,” Odilao said.

Today, the Sinulog Festival draws millions of pilgrims, tourists, and performers to Cebu every January, culminating in a grand parade and ritual showdown that showcases the city’s faith and identity.

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