Argao shootout: 3 suspects nabbed, illegal guns and shabu seized

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested three suspects, ages between 22 and 17, and seized nearly ₱300,000 worth of suspected shabu following an armed encounter in Barangay Taloot, Argao, Cebu, on Wednesday afternoon, November 12.

The Argao Municipal Police Station reported that officers responded to a call from Barangay Captain Virgilio Rizon around 4:49 p.m. about armed individuals unlawfully firing their weapons in the area.

Upon arrival, the responding team came under fire from the suspects. The officers returned fire in self-defense, hitting one of the gunmen. He was later identified as Clyd Alipunga, 18, a resident of Barangay Bagacay, Sibonga.

Alipunga was brought to Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital and then transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City.

Two others — identified as 22-year-old John Michael Rodriguez and a 17-year-old minor, both residents of Barangay Taloot — were arrested after the shootout.

Firearms and illegal drugs recovered

Police recovered three firearms from the scene: a revolver without a serial number, a .45-caliber pistol, and a .22 magnum revolver, along with several rounds of live ammunition.

Also seized were 95 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 43.48 grams, with an estimated street value of P295,664.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) processed the area, while the confiscated evidence was submitted to the Crime Laboratory for examination.

The suspects remain in police custody with pending charges for illegal possession of firearms and violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Furthermore, investigators are tracing the source of the seized narcotics and looking into the group’s possible links to a wider drug network.

Police said the encounter highlights ongoing efforts to curb the spread of illegal drugs and armed violence in southern Cebu.

READ: Argao farmer shot dead; cops probe possible drug link

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