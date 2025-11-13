More bodies of Tino victims recovered in Negros Occidental town

The bodies of three women believed to have perished during Typhoon Tino were recovered in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Mayor Ella Garcia Yulo confirmed. INQUIRER FILES

BACOLOD CITY — The bodies of three women believed to have perished during Typhoon Tino were recovered in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, on Wednesday, Mayor Ella Garcia Yulo confirmed.

One of the victims was identified as Felipa de la Cruz.

READ: Death toll in Negros rises to 70 after Typhoon Tino

According to Yulo, a total of 19 bodies have been recovered in Moises Padilla since the typhoon struck. Among them were three residents of Canlaon City and four from La Castellana.

Meanwhile, in Sibunag, Guimaras, the body of a young boy was discovered. Authorities described the child, believed to be between 3 and 7 years old, as bald and wearing a camouflage shirt.

Police also reported that nine bodies have been found in Hinigaran, Negros Occidental, following the onslaught of Tino.

As of Tuesday, the Office of Civil Defense recorded 64 deaths and 68 missing persons in Negros Occidental due to the typhoon./coa

READ: Rescuer loses family during Typhoon Tino’s onslaught in Canlaon

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