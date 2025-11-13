“Bato” dela Rosa turns to faith as reports of ICC arrest warrant looms

(Photo from FB page of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa)

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa broke his silence on Thursday by talking about his faith on social media, amid reports of a looming arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

READ: Dela Rosa dares Palace on ICC arrest: ‘Go ahead, repeat your mistake’

Dela Rosa, who has been absent for the past two Senate sessions, shared two separate posts on his personal Facebook page: one showing him holding an image of the infant Jesus, or Santo Niño, and another featuring photos with Father Cianno Ubod of the Compostela Parish Church in Cebu.

“My patron saint, my kabirthday always in January. Viva Pit Senior Santo Niño!” he captioned his photo with the Santo Niño.

Meanwhile, he talked about his first personal encounter with Ubod on the second update.

“Times like these, we need to seek some guidance from our spiritual adviser. Thank you Father Ciano,” he said.

It is unclear if Dela Rosa is still in Cebu, but a week ago, he posted videos of himself helping typhoon-hit residents in the province.

Dela Rosa has yet to personally respond to the reported issuance of an ICC arrest warrant against him.

His legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, earlier, said they have been made aware of circulating reports but do not have independent confirmation as to whether or not the information is accurate.

Dela Rosa is facing charges of crimes against humanity in relation to the role he played at the time of then-President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war.

Dela Rosa, as Philippine National Police chief, issued Command Memorandum Circular No. 16-2016, which was the basis for the Duterte administration’s war on drugs. /gsg

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