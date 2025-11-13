Fiesta Señor 2026 extends Traslacion for longer Santo Niño veneration

Hundreds of devotees wave their hands at the image of the Sto. Niño and his mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe, as they leave the basilica for the St. Joseph Shrine in Mandaue City to join in today’s fluvial procession during the start of the Traslacion (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA).

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The centuries-old devotion to the Holy Child takes a new turn next year as the Fiesta Señor 2026 extends its Traslacion rites, allowing devotees in Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu more time to venerate the image of Señor Santo Niño.

Under the revised schedule, the sacred image will have two overnight stays during the Traslacion — a first in the long history of the devotion.

The new schedule

After the Walk with Mary on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 4 a.m., the Holy Child will stay overnight at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

The following day, January 16 (Friday), the Señor will travel to the Nuestra Señora de la Regla National Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City for another overnight visit before returning to Cebu City for the traditional Fluvial Procession and Fiesta Señor culmination.

READ: Fiesta Señor 2026 to open on January 8 with Penitential Walk with Jesus

Rev. Fr. Jules Van Almerez, secretariat media liaison of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, said on Thursday, November 13, that the extension aims to “deepen the spiritual experience of the faithful.”

He explained that this responds to requests from parishes and devotees who, for years, had only limited time to venerate the Holy Child during the brief transfer between cities:

“One of the reasons why mubo ra kaayo ang oras nga maka bisita ang Santo Niño sa parishes. For example, our usual practice is on Friday — the image leaves at 6 to 7 a.m., arrives in Mandaue by 9 a.m., then for that day until midnight or 11 p.m., that’s the allotted time for devotees on the northern side to venerate.”

“There were requests to extend the time, and also requests from the Lapu-Lapu side. Many cannot come close, so together with the fathers of the Basilica and cluster groups, we decided that there’s nothing wrong in changing the schedule for the pilgrims of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu,” he added.

A deepened devotion

The Traslacion, derived from the Spanish word trasladar or “to transfer,” commemorates the transfer of the images of the Santo Niño de Cebu and Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

The ritual represents the meeting of the Holy Family, the Child Jesus, the Virgin Mary, and St. Joseph, serving as a powerful symbol of unity among families and communities.

This unique Cebuano tradition, first held in 1988, also inspired Mandaue’s Panagtagbo sa Mandaue Festival, a local celebration of dance and devotion offered to the Holy Family.

Next year’s two-night Traslacion marks the first time the sacred image of the Santo Niño will spend extended hours in both Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, giving devotees more opportunities to participate in prayers, vigils, and acts of veneration.

Fr. Almerez said the change was made in consultation with the Augustinian friars of the Basilica and the various parish clusters involved in the planning.

Opening salvo and novenario

The extended Traslacion will form part of the larger Fiesta Señor 2026 celebration, which officially opens on January 8, 2026, with the Penitential Walk with Jesus.

The dawn procession from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño marks the beginning of the novenario, or a nine-day series of solemn novena Masses, leading up to the feast day of the Holy Child on January 18, 2026.

Now in its 461st year, the 2026 celebration carries the theme “In Santo Niño We Are One” — a call for unity and shared faith among Filipinos.

The novena Masses will run daily from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pilgrim Center, with eleven scheduled Masses each day to accommodate thousands of devotees expected to attend both on-site and online.

Fiesta Señor and Sinulog

While closely linked in the public eye, organizers have clarified that the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Festival are distinct celebrations.

In an earlier interview with CDN Digital, Rev. Fr. John Ion Miranda, OSA, former head of the Fiesta Señor Secretariat, explained that Fiesta Señor encompasses all religious activities of the Basilica in honor of the Holy Child, including the novena, foot and fluvial processions, and the Hubo Mass, which concludes the celebration.

The Sinulog Festival, meanwhile, is the cultural expression of the same devotion, organized by the Cebu City Government through the Sinulog Foundation Inc. It features the grand parade, street dancing, and ritual performances inspired by the Sinug, a precolonial dance-prayer of early Cebuanos.

Dance of faith

The modern Sinulog Festival, founded in 1980 by retired customs official David “Boy” Odilao Jr., was envisioned as a “dance of veneration” for the Holy Child — a reflection of Cebu’s deep faith and cultural pride.

“The most important thing is we dance the Sinulog in honor of the Sto. Niño,” Odilao said in a previous interview.

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