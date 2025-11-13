Toledo City man nabbed after stealing 8 fighting cocks

The 27-year-old suspect of an alleged fighting cock theft in Purok 4, Barangay Bato, Toledo City, caught after a hot pursuit. | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 27-year-old man faces theft charges, filed on Thursday, November 13, after being suspected of stealing eight fighting cocks worth around P80,000 from a farm in Purok 4, Barangay Bato, Toledo City.

Clifford Sabroso Camuta, a jobless resident of Sitio Ipil-Ipil, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, was arrested on Wednesday, November 12, around 1 p.m. at his live-in partner’s home in Barangay Tubod, Toledo City, during a hot pursuit operation conducted by Toledo City police.

The farm owner, John Patrick Pono, 37, discovered the theft at about 6 a.m. that same day while preparing to feed his birds. An hour later, he reported the incident to the Toledo City Police Station.

Authorities said they received a tip shortly after from a concerned citizen who posted on social media that Camuta was selling game fowls in sacks in Barangay Ibo, Toledo City.

Responding officers initially found that the suspect had fled, prompting a hot pursuit that led to his arrest.

The police, however, only recovered one fighting cock and the sack used to transport the birds.

Camuta did not reveal the identities of the buyers of the remaining seven stolen roosters, which had already been sold.

Multiple fighting cock theft cases

According to the police, Camuta had previously stolen fowls in Toledo City, some of which were sold at the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City.

He told police that the proceeds from the thefts were intended to fund the construction of a house in Barangay Mambaling.

Furthermore, Camuta denied selling illegal drugs but admitted personal use.

As of Thursday, inquest proceedings are ongoing at Toledo City Police Station.

The suspect and recovered evidence remain in police custody while authorities continue investigating the suspect’s past thefts.

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