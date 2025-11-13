Uwan finally dissipates, no new weather systems brewing — Pagasa

CEBU, Philippines — The weather disturbance formerly known as Tropical Storm “Uwan” has finally dissipated, according to the state weather bureau, as of 2:00 p.m. today.

This marks the end of its week-long impact over parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced on Thursday afternoon.

The bureau also confirmed that no other LPAs are currently being monitored for potential tropical cyclone formation within or near the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Hazardous weather still possible

Earlier in the day, Pagasa issued its final bulletin on the weather system, reporting that the storm had weakened into a remnant low while drifting northeastward toward the southern Ryukyu Islands.

At 10:00 a.m., the remnant low was estimated 490 kilometers north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving northeast at 25 kilometers per hour with a central pressure of 1002 hPa. Strong winds extended up to 240 kilometers from its center before it eventually dissipated.

Despite the weakening of the system, Pagasa cautioned that the northeast monsoon (amihan) may still bring strong to gale-force winds over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, along with rough to very rough seas reaching up to 4.5 meters.

The bureau advised small vessels and fishing boats to remain in port or seek safe harbor.

Uwan’s casualties and damages

Although Uwan’s weather threat has subsided, its human and economic toll remains significant. According to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), at least 18 people were killed during the storm’s passage — 12 in the Cordillera Administrative Region due to landslides, 3 in Cagayan Valley, and 1 each in Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas. Meanwhile, 2 individuals remain missing, with 28 others injured.

The storm displaced 2.4 million residents across 6,900 barangays, with 804,000 families taking shelter in 11,000 evacuation centers nationwide.

Damage assessments are ongoing, with initial reports tallying over 4,100 houses damaged, 202 roads rendered impassable, and 394 localities suffering power outages.

Catanduanes was identified among the hardest-hit provinces, where water supply disruptions are expected to persist for up to 20 days.

Pagasa urged the public to remain alert for residual rainfall, strong winds, and rough seas, and to continue monitoring official weather bulletins and local advisories. ///

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