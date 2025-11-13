Mandaue gov’t conducts water rationing in some barangays

The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office distributes water to several barangays rendered waterless by Typhoon Tino. | Mayor Jonkie Ouano FB Page

MANDAUE CITY — Mandaue City continues to implement water rationing in several barangays as water supply has yet to be fully restored after Typhooon Tino.

According to Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) head Buddy Ybañez, while most parts of the city have regained water supply, some areas remain without water or are experiencing low pressure.

He added that the city government, in coordination with barangays, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and private partners, continues to distribute water to affected communities.

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“For those without water, we are continuously assisting them through their barangays. Some barangays have their own tankers, and the city also helps in distributing water. Dili lang ang Mandaue City, but also our BFP and private partners,” Ybañez said.

Volunteer groups and private haulers have also been tapped to help deliver water to areas still experiencing shortages.

Ybañez said the delivery schedules of water rationing vary depending on the situation in each area, with some communities receiving water once or twice a day. Coordination with barangay officials ensures orderly distribution and prevents crowding or disputes at collection points.

“As of now, among the barangays that still rely on delivered water are Paknaan and parts of Umapad, which were among the areas highly affected by the typhoon,” he said.

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He explained that while some households already have water, others remain dependent on water rationing as supply from the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has not been fully restored.

In its water supply update on Wednesday, November 12, the MCWD said that 76 percent of its total production has been restored.

Ybañez noted that some homes also have their own pumps or small water systems that provide limited water access, while a few barangays operate their own community water systems, helping ease the impact of the shortage in their areas.

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