Mandaue public schools resume face-to-face classes today

Caption: Students of Mandaue City Central School step out of their classrooms during the noon break on Thursday, Nov. 13.| Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY — Public schools in Mandaue have resumed face-to-face classes on Thursday, November 13, 2025, following weeks of disruptions caused by a series of calamities, including Typhoon Tino.

According to Dr. Edgar Espina, administrative officer of the Department of Education (DepEd) Mandaue City Division, all schools have returned to in-person classes except those still being used as evacuation centers.

School head’s discretion

Espina explained that the type of blended learning being implemented is up to the discretion of each school head. It depends on their current situation and available facilities.

“Katong naa pay evacuees, of course, mo-adjust lang sa atoang learners sa mga vacant rooms. Ang DepEd mandated man nga they still have 15 days for the use of the evacuation center sa school,” he added.

(“Our learners will have to adjust and move to the vacant rooms if their rooms are still being used by the evacuees. DepEd mandated that the evacuees still have 15 days to use the schoolrooms.”)

He noted that for this week, students will be focusing on review sessions, with examinations scheduled for next week.

Suspensions since September 30

The face-to-face classes in the city and other local government units were suspended starting September 30, following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu.

The suspension continued in the following weeks due to subsequent tremors, aftershocks, a one-week wellness break implemented by DepEd, and the onslaught of recent typhoons.

“So far, walay reports nga naay naguba nga schools pag bagyong Tino,” Espina said, adding that flooding was the main cause of disruption, not structural damage.

Pro-student stance

Espina also mentioned that psychosocial interventions are being provided to affected students through a joint effort between DepEd and the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS).

He assured parents that teachers are considering the circumstances of students whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the typhoon:

“Our DepEd teachers and Mandaue schools are always pro-students. Whatever the learners need and whatever situations they are in, teachers will adjust and provide alternatives.”

While most schools are now prepared for regular classes, some schools, particularly in Barangay Tingub, continue to implement blended learning as several classrooms remain occupied by evacuees, added Espina.

Earlier, the city expressed plans to send a letter to the DepEd regional office to request an extension for schools that continue to serve as evacuation sites.

Espina expressed optimism that once conditions stabilize and no new calamities occur, face-to-face classes will continue without further interruption.///

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