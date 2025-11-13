Talamban senior dies at evacuation center days after Typhoon Tino

A senior citizen residing in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, has passed away at an evacuation center days after Typhoon Tino. | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 76-year-old bedridden woman died Wednesday, November 12, at an evacuation center in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

Euligia Caramejan Belista, a bedridden widow and resident of Sitio Ylaya, was found lifeless around 5 a.m. at Talamban Elementary School, where she had been evacuated due to severe weather conditions brought by Typhoon Tino last November 4.

Police said her daughter-in-law, Annabel Belista, initially called authorities after discovering her mother unresponsive.

Bedridden and frail

Neighbors described Belista as frail and bedridden prior to her death.

Rosalina Panugan, 34, a neighbor of the Belista family who was also evacuated, said that days after the evacuation, the frail senior was assisted by family members at the center and given water shortly before losing consciousness.

“Pag alas 2 gipainom pa siya og tubig, niinom pa gamay. Unya pag alas 5, wa na siya’y pulso,” she said.

(“Around two o’clock, they gave her water, and she drank a little. Around five, she no longer had a pulse.”)

Panugan said Belista’s frailty and advanced age likely contributed to her death, adding that despite being bedridden, the victim had no apparent illness besides her age-related weakness and was taking vitamins.

Difficult evacuation

The neighbor described the evacuation as difficult due to cold, windy, and rainy conditions.

Belista, already weak and partially paralyzed, had to be passed from person to person to reach safer ground, making her transfer even more challenging.

“Gipasa pasa nalang lagi siya kay di baya lalim ang amoang giagian, nag-agi baya mi’g atop nga mutikang mi unya siya gitunol-tunol nalang asta tong usa ka paralyzed,” Panugan said.

(“We had to pass her around because of the challenging terrain we had to cross. We even went up a roof and helped her up alongside another paralyzed individual.”)

In the evacuation center, Belista had to be placed in a makeshift table covered with cardboard as the family tried to keep her warm during nighttime.

“Siya, naa siya sa kanang mura’g lamisa nga gisumpay sumpay unya iyahang mga anak og apo, diri sa ubos sa sawg niya. Gipatong ra siya kay bugnaw baya ang sawg unya ang hapin karton ra,” Panugan said.

Police confirmed that the death was from natural causes, citing age and frailty as contributing factors.

As of this writing, Euligia’s remains have been turned over to her family, and a wake is being held.

READ: IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Cebu

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