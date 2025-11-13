Undefeated Paciones to fight in Manila anew in December

Photo caption: AJ Paciones. | WBA photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Undefeated Cebuano prospect Arvin Jhon Paciones is set to return to the ring in December, barely a month after his sensational knockout win in the undercard of “Thrilla in Manila 2: The Countdown” last October 26.

The 20-year-old Paciones, now under Viva Promotions of Brendan Gibbons, son of MP Promotions Chief Sean Gibbons, will compete in another card co-promoted by Elorde UKC Promotions and Viva Promotions. His opponent has yet to be announced.

Reclaiming top ranking

Paciones is fresh off a dominant second-round knockout victory over fellow prospect Jeraldine Ocrarit, a win that further solidified his reputation as one of the country’s brightest young boxers. He floored Ocrarit with a powerful right hand that ended their scheduled eight-round bout early.

The upcoming fight is another important step for Paciones as he aims to reclaim his standing among the world’s top flyweight contenders.

Earlier this year, Paciones lost his No. 1 WBA ranking despite remaining unbeaten—a move that surprised many in the boxing community as he was being considered for a possible world title shot.

By August, the WBA had removed him from its world rankings without official explanation.

READ: Paciones out as WBA’s top junior flyweight contender

He currently sits at No. 15 in the IBF and No. 11 in the WBO flyweight rankings.

Paciones holds a spotless 12–0 record, including 7 knockouts. The December bout will mark his third fight on home soil after spending much of his early professional career in Vietnam and Thailand.

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