Who is Juan Ponce Enrile?

Juan Ponce Enrile. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Ponce Enrile, the Philippines’ chief presidential legal counsel, has died at 101. More than just the oldest member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet, Enrile’s life was a window into the nation’s political history.

READ: Enrile receiving best possible treatment in ICU, says daughter

Early life and education

Enrile was born on February 14, 1924, in Gonzaga to Petra Furagganan and Alfonso Enrile, a prominent politician in Manila.

He was raised by a stepfather alongside two older siblings, rather than by his biological father.

READ: Estrada source: Enrile in ICU with pneumonia; ‘slim chances of surviving’

In 1949, he earned an Associate in Arts degree from Ateneo de Manila University, graduating cum laude. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines in 1953, finishing cum laude and as salutatorian.

He pursued further studies abroad, completing a Master of Laws Specialized Training in International Tax at Harvard University in Boston, United States.

In 1957, he married Cristina Castañer, and the couple had two children, Katrina and Jack.

Political career

Enrile was a protégé of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., first serving as commissioner of the Bureau of Customs from 1966 to 1968. He then held the posts of justice secretary from 1968 to 1970 and defense secretary from 1972 to 1986.

As defense chief, Enrile played a key role in implementing martial law during Marcos Sr.’s rule.

He later withdrew his support and became one of the central figures in the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution, which forced the Marcoses into exile.

READ: Son: Enrile still alive, but he ‘may go anytime soon’

The following year, Enrile began his Senate career, serving as the lone minority until 1992. He then became a member of the House of Representatives from 1992 to 1995.

After one term in the House, he returned to the Senate, serving from 1995 to 2001.

He continued in the Senate and was elected its president in November 2008, a position he held until June 2013, resigning amid a public dispute over alleged additional budget allocations and “Christmas bonuses” for allies.

Enrile’s popularity declined after the 2013 pork barrel scam scandal. He allegedly directed P172 million of his pork barrel funds to questionable non-government organizations in exchange for kickbacks. He was detained in July 2014 but granted bail by the Supreme Court in August 2015 on humanitarian grounds.

He attempted a Senate comeback in 2019 but was unsuccessful.

In 2022, Enrile returned to public service as chief presidential legal counsel under Marcos Jr. In October 2025, the Sandiganbayan acquitted him of his remaining graft charges, citing failure to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

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