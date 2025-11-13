Cebu’s Malilay bags bronze in Ju-Jitsu World Championships in Thailand

Photo caption: Eliecha Zoe Malilay in her 2024 world championship campaign. | Photo from Malilay’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana jiu-jitsu standout and former world champion Eliecha Zoe Malilay earned a bronze medal in the ongoing Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) 2025 Ju-Jitsu World Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Malilay, the lone Cebuana representing the Ju-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines, competed in the women’s under-21 -45 kilogram category, where she shared the podium with Mariam Alali of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who also took bronze.

READ: Jiu-Jitsu world champ Eliecha Malilay displays judo potential with UST

Her younger sister, Ellise Xoe, placed fifth alongside Thailand’s Anantaya Suwannawat.

The gold medal in the division went to Nuray Altynbek of Kazakhstan, while Aysha Alshamsi of the UAE clinched silver.

So far, the Philippines has collected two gold medals, one silver, and six bronzes in the ongoing world championships, including Malilay’s latest feat.

The country’s gold medalists are Myron Myles Mangubat, who topped the Master 1 Male -62 kg division, and Annie Ramirez, who ruled the Women’s -57 kg category.

According to her father, Dante Malilay, Eliecha Zoe is also competing in the No-Gi division of the tournament.

Malilay is no stranger to success on the world stage. In 2024, she captured a gold medal in the world championships held in Heraklion, Greece. She also won an additional bronze medal in the same competition.

She is also currently representing the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers as a varsity athlete.

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