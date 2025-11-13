ICI subpoenas top 15 flood control contractors

Independent Commission for Infrastructure, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has issued a subpoena duces tecum against the top 15 contractors of flood control projects that were recently identified by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Commission Chair Andres Reyes Jr. said on Thursday.

The confirmation came after a representative of MG Samidan Construction, one of the top 15 contractors, visited the ICI office on Wednesday to submit the necessary documents to the commission.

“Yes, we did,” Reyes said when asked about the supposed subpoena duces tecum, a type of subpoena that requires a person or entity to submit documents, records, or other evidence needed for a legal proceeding.

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“We’re just gathering data. We’re asking them for the contracts that they are part of. That’s all,” Reyes explained.

The ICI chair refused to provide details on how many of the top 15 contractors had already submitted documents to the commission.

But he said that the timeline for the contractors’ submission of documents is ongoing.

Only this Thursday afternoon, a representative from another top 15 contractor, Centerways Construction and Development Inc., visited the ICI office.

While the representative refused to face the media for an interview, he stated that the construction company had requested an extension on the submission of documents for which they were subpoenaed.

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Aside from the MG Samidan Construction and Centerways Construction and Development Inc., also in the top 15, which Marcos recently named, that bagged 20 percent of the country’s flood control projects, are the following:

Legacy Construction Corporation

Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp.

St. Timothy Construction Corp.

QM Builders

EGB Construction Corp.

Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc.

Sunwest Inc.

Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp.

Triple 8 Construction & Supply Inc.

Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corp.

Wawao Builders

L.R. Tiqui Builders Inc.

Road Edge Trading & Development Services.

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On Wednesday, ICI special adviser Rodolfo stated that out of the 421 validated “ghost” flood control projects nationwide, the commission is prioritizing an investigation into 80 projects involving the top 15 contractors.

The ICI is currently investigating multibillion-peso anomalous infrastructure projects across the country over the last 10 years.

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