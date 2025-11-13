Cabañero leads UST, snaps 4-game skid with lopsided win over UE

Photo caption: Nic Cabanero. | UAAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano standout Nic Cabañero took command when the University of Santo Tomas (UST) needed him most, steering the Growling Tigers to a 109–97 victory over the University of the East (UE) and snapping their four-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 88 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, November 12, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Cabañero, aptly dubbed the “King Tiger,” finished with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal. Beyond the stat sheet, it was his composure and vocal leadership that helped UST regain its rhythm after a monthlong drought.

Fueled by their team captain, the Tigers started fast, opening a 20–6 lead that expanded to 36–16 early in the second quarter. Cabañero orchestrated the surge with aggressive drives and crisp ball movement that involved the entire squad.

UST extended its advantage to 82–55 in the third quarter after a floater by Echo Laure. UE, however, staged a late rally, cutting the deficit to nine, 92–83, with just over four minutes remaining. That’s when Cabañero once again steadied his team, sparking a timely response capped by back-to-back triples from Mark Llemit that sealed the win.

Team effort behind Cabañero

Supporting Cabañero, Collins Akowe delivered another double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds, while Gelo Crisostomo added 14 points, 7 boards, and 4 steals. Forthsky Padrigao contributed 11 points and 4 assists.

The win improved UST’s record to 6–5, placing them solo fourth in the standings — a crucial position in their Final Four push. They will face Ateneo on Saturday, November 15, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

READ: UAAP: Ateneo stops skid, sends UE out of Final Four contention

Meanwhile, UE’s struggles continued as the Red Warriors dropped their 12th straight game, extending their winless streak to 18 outings dating back to last season. Wello Lingolingo led UE with 18 points, while Precious Momowei posted a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.

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