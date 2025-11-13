Toledo Xignex Trojans sweep 2 matches in PCAP Wesley So Cup
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans scored two dominant wins Wednesday night to keep the top spot in the eliminations of the PCAP Wesley So Cup.
The Trojans solidified their hold on the top spot in the Southern Division with their 20th win of the tournament against only two losses, securing the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.
Toledo first routed the Mindoro Tamaraws, 17-4, before completing a 21-0 sweep over the Tacloban RCM Pawnmovers in their back-to-back matches.
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In the victory over Mindoro, Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua returned to action, taking over the top board from International Master (IM) Eric Labog Jr., who moved down to board two. GM Paragua split both his blitz and rapid duels with Ryan Agbunag, while IM Labog, Queenie Mae Samarita, Diego Abraham Caparino, and National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal all won in both formats.
The Trojans then carried that momentum into their next matchup, blanking Tacloban in a dominant 21-0 sweep.
Behind Toledo, the Camarines Soaring Eagles sit at second in the Southern Division standings with a 14-9 record, followed by the Bacolod Blitzers (13-10) and the Iriga Oragons (13-10), who are poised to complete the top four heading into the playoffs.
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