‘Bato’ Dela Rosa turns to SC to block supposed ICC arrest warrant

Senator Ronald dela Rosa (PNA file photo)

MANILA, Philippines – The lawyer of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa formally asked the Supreme Court (SC) for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the implementation of a supposed arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Court spokesperson Camille Mae Sue Ting said the plea for a restraining order was filed electronically but declined to comment if it was acted upon by the high tribunal.

READ: ‘Bato’ dela Rosa turns to faith as reports of ICC arrest warrant looms

“We confirm that in G.R. No. 278747, petitioners filed via eCourt PH today, November 13, 2025, (1) Very Urgent Manifestation With Most Respectful Reiterative Prayer for Issuance of TRO/Injunction and (2) Very Urgent Motion to Compel Respondent Jesus Crispin Remulla to Submit to the Honorable Court a Copy of the Alleged ICC Warrant of Arrest in his Possession,” Ting said in a message to reporters.

The motion filed by lawyer Israelito Torreon also asks the high court to direct the Department of Justice and the Department of Foreign Affairs to “formally submit within 72 hours a written certifications confirming or denying whether any ICC related warrant, note verbale, or communication has been received through official channels.”

READ: Lacson: Senate can’t keep Dela Rosa indefinitely if ICC wants him

He also asked the SC to stop the government in implementing any ICC warrant, red notice or surrender request against Dela Rosa.

The plea also asks the SC to stop the government from “extending any form of logistical, financial or protective assistance to ICC witnesses through the Witness Protection Program or any similar office.”

Last week, Ombudsman Jesus Remulla said an arrest warrant had already been issued by the ICC against Dela Rosa. (PNA)

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